Petflix! UK sees increase in pet care products as people return to offices, World News





The rise of pandemic puppies was the talk of the town when people were forced inside due to the coronavirus. However, now that offices and schools are reopening in the UK, locals are running to pet shops to get electronics to protect fluffy children. Local pet stores in the UK have reported tremendous growth in demand for anti-chew spray, chew toys, automatic feeders, water bowls, water fountains, activity trackers and much more. Look | Puppy National Day: Some of the most beautiful dog breeds to brighten up the middle of your week People are now more concerned about leaving pets alone at home, especially since pandemic puppies have rarely seen their human parents leave the house over the past year. Pet store owners have reported an increase in demand for stroller dogs and seats as well, as many fear their pets will feel lonely and experience separation anxiety. Read also | ‘A miracle’: Six-legged puppy can all chances of survival Experts also believe that pets were taught to take long walks in pandemics as this was the only opportunity for people to step outside, and with more time in their hands, people ended up taking their dogs for walks for hours on the ground. Store owners have reported that their customer base is growing so fast that most of them have had to hire numerous people to meet the growing demand for pedestrians and dog seats. Not only that, many pet parents are also turning to the reconciliation option through which pets can listen to music and TV shows designed to help dogs overcome fear, loneliness and anxiety. Platforms like Spotify, Amazon Prime and RelaxMyDogs have increased their supply of dog-made material and seen almost 18 percent increase in demand.

