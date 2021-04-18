Alexey Navalny’s life is Putin’s ‘personal’ responsibility, Russian politicians say





“The health condition of political prisoner Alexey Navalny threatens his life,” said the letter, signed by 11 politicians representing several regional parliaments, after they demanded that an independent doctor be allowed to visit Navalny immediately.

The opposition figure went on a hunger strike on March 31, demanding “proper medical care” and being examined by an independent doctor – something his team claims he has not been able to get into the criminal colony in Pokrov.

His allies have raised concerns about the health of the jailed Kremlin critic, saying Navalny is “dying” and said his doctors medical tests showed he is at increased risk of kidney failure and heart problems. CNN is unable to independently verify Navalny’s health condition.

“We consider what is happening in relation to Navalny as an attempt on the life of a politician, committed out of personal and political hatred,” the letter, which is open to Russian citizens to sign, said. It was first distributed and circulated late Saturday night.

“You, the President of the Russian Federation, personally bear responsibility for the life of Alexey Navalny in the territory of the Russian Federation, including prison facilities – [you bear this responsibility] Navalny himself, his relatives and the whole world. she said, while also calling for a review and annulment of all Navalny criminal cases. Nationwide protests The escalating situation has prompted Navalny allies to declare rallies across Russia on April 21 in support of him. “Navalny is now in the colony, his life is hanging in the balance,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, said in a joint video with Ivan Zhdanov, director of the anti-corruption foundation Alexey Navalny (FBK). “He has been on a hunger strike for several weeks now, seeking medical attention. His condition is critical and we do not know how long he may last. But it is clear we do not have time,” he added in the video. which urged citizens across Russia to take to the central local squares. Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Navalny was “behaving like a hooligan” but could have a chance of being released from prison early if he “behaved normally”. He declined to clarify what would constitute normal conduct. When asked by the BBC to answer whether the Russian government was prepared to let Navalny die in prison, Kelin said: “Obviously he will not be allowed to die in prison. But I can say that Mr Navalny is behaving like a hooligan. , absolutely, in trying to break every rule that has been set.His public purpose through all this is to attract attention, also saying that today his left hand is sick, tomorrow his foot is sick and all those things. “ Addressing critics who say Navalny is not allowed to visit his personal doctor, Kelin asked: “What about British prisoners? Do British prisoners seek personal doctors?” “[Navalny] he has received the necessary medical treatment and trust me, we will take care of his medical treatment, “he added. France’s foreign minister said Sunday that his country was “extremely concerned” about Navalny’s health. “I consider Mr Navalny’s situation extremely worrying,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 3 public broadcaster. “I notice there is an authoritarian movement in Russia. Mr Navalny’s case is the most symbolic, the most shocking to the minds.” , he added.

Martin Goillandeau contributed to this report.

