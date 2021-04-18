Special focus: Asian economy to grow 6.5% by 2021, the report says





BOAO, Hainan, April 18 (Xinhua): Asian economy growth rate is expected to reach at least 6.5 percent in 2021 and Asia should be a key driver for sustainable global recovery, according to reports released by the Boao Asia Forum (BFA) ) Sunday. The 6.5 per cent figure represents a significant return from the 1.7 per cent contraction recorded last year, the report, entitled “Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress”, quoted data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). South Asia will see its economy grow 9.7 percent this year, the fastest growth in the region, the report said, citing the IMF. East Asia is expected to see its economic growth hit 6.5 percent over the same period, the report showed. The report attributed the relatively high growth rate to effective epidemic control and regular production and resumption of work in China and the Republic of Korea, among other factors. The Asian economy has taken a growing share of the world economy. Measured by purchasing power parity, the region’s economy is expected to account for 47.9 percent of the world total in 2021, up from 45.3 percent recorded in 2017, according to IMF data cited in the report. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the report, the Asian economy has presented many key points and opportunities. Asian economies have introduced new measures to promote the digital economy, advancing the construction of digital infrastructure and international digital collaboration, among other initiatives. The digital economy has helped promote the resumption of production, stabilize the economic situation and become a new driving force for Asia’s future economic growth. Economic and trade cooperation between Asian countries has continued to deepen. As of February 2021, 186 regional trade agreements were in force, accounting for 54.9 percent of the global total, the report said, citing data from the World Trade Organization. In particular, the signing of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership Agreement in November last year will further accelerate Asian economic integration, the report said. Moving forward to 2021, the pandemic remains the key variable that will have a direct impact on the performance of Asian economies, the report noted. Another report, also released Sunday, noted health, infrastructure, green and digital deficits as key factors limiting Asia’s sustained recovery. For the health deficit, the rapid delivery of vaccines is a worrying task for Asia, according to the Forum Sustainable Development: Asia and the 2021 Annual World Report. Various health policies need to be maintained to smooth the pandemic curve, and public health infrastructure is also essential to ensure health security and epidemic preparedness, she said. The world should prioritize vaccination and establish reciprocal health data recognition agreements, the report said. – Xinhua







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos