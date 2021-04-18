COVID-19 | Give states freedom of action, increase vaccine production, Manmohan to the Prime Minister

The letter calls for the drafting of a distribution plan to combat the second wave.



The former prime ministers’ letter to Mr Modi is a continuation of Saturday’s discussions in the Congressional Working Committee (CWC) that had decided to offer key suggestions to the government to fight the pandemic.

Following the letter, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram wrote on Twitter, If the government is open to good suggestions it will be known from the action taken on the letter. Also, whether the government is serious about curbing the spread of the pandemic will also be known from its response.

The full text of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s letter to Prime Minister Modi

Dear Prime Minister:

It is now over a year since the world, and India, were battling the Covid 19. pandemic. Many parents have not seen their children, living in different cities, for more than a year. Grandparents have not seen their grandchildren. Teachers have not seen children in the classroom. Many have lost their livelihood, and millions have been driven back into poverty. With the second wave we are currently witnessing, people have begun to wonder when their lives will return to normal.

There is a lot we need to do to fight the epidemic, but a large part of this effort needs to increase the vaccination program. I have some suggestions in this regard. In making them I want to emphasize that I am putting them forward for your good consideration in a spirit of constructive cooperation, in which I have always believed and acted.

First, the government must publish what doses are placed for doses placed in different vaccine manufacturers and accepted for distribution over the next six months. If we want to vaccinate a target number in this period, we need to place enough orders in advance so that the manufacturers adhere to an agreed supply plan.

Second, the government must show how this expected supply will be distributed across states based on a transparent formula. The central government may hold 10 per cent for distribution based on emergency needs, but in addition, states must have a clear signal of potential availability so that they can plan their deployment.

Third, states need to be given some flexibility to determine the categories of front-line workers that can be vaccinated even if they are under the age of 45. For example, states may wish to designate schoolteachers, buses, tricycles and taxis, municipal and panchayat staff, and possibly attorneys to attend the Court as front-line workers. They can be vaccinated even if they are under 45 years old.

Fourth, over the past decades, India has emerged as the largest producer of vaccines in the world, thanks to government-approved policies and strong intellectual property protection. Capacity is mainly in the private sector. At this point of a public health emergency, the Government of India should proactively support vaccine manufacturers to expand their production facilities quickly by securing additional funding and concessions. Moreover, I believe it is time to invoke the mandatory licensing provisions in the law, so that a number of companies are able to produce vaccines under a license. This, I recall, had happened before in the case of medicines to deal with HIV / AlDS. As for Covid-19, I have read that Israel has already invoked the mandatory licensing provisions and there is an overwhelming case for India to do so just as quickly.

Fifth, since domestic supplies are limited, any vaccine that has been cleared for use by reputable authorities such as the European Medical Agency or the USFDA should be allowed to be imported without insisting on internal bridging tests. We are facing an unprecedented emergency and, I understand, experts are of the opinion that this relaxation is justified in an emergency. Relaxation can be for a limited period during which bridge trials can be completed in India. All consumers of such vaccines can be duly warned that these vaccines are being allowed to be used based on the approval given by the relevant authority abroad.

The key to our fight against Covid 19 is to step up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated and focus on the percentage of the vaccinated population. Currently, India has vaccinated only a small portion of its population. I am sure that with the right policy making, we can do much better and much faster.

I hope the government accepts these suggestions immediately and acts on them immediately.

With warm regards,

Yours sincerely,

