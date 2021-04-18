Nicola Sturgeon strikes back at Anas Sarwar over claim that Labor manifesto moved due to ‘unplanned’ Covid conference





NICOLA STURGEON has responded to Labor Anas Sarwar after he claimed the manifesto should be moved to an 'unplanned' conference. Mr Sarwar, who heads the Scottish Labor Party, said he was forced to move the launch of the manifesto a second time due to the Covid update. 2 Ms Sturgeon criticizes Sarwar's claims of 'unplanned' conference Credit: Dielli Scottish Labor first canceled plans to reveal their election commitments when the campaign was halted following the death of Prince Philip. And now, to avoid a clash with public health messages on Tuesday, Mr Sarwar has once again delayed the launch. Speaking of BBC Sunday Show Mr Sarwar said: "We have been told to wait for a statement from the Scottish Government that was unplanned. Alex Salmond insists independent Scotland should have its own currency "So we have to move our manifesto date again." But the First Minister Mrs. Sturgeon slammed suggestions this conference on Tuesday was 'unplanned' after saying another update was "possible" this Tuesday when it set out easing Covid restrictions on April 13th. Responding to the comments of Mr. Sarwar, Ms Sturgeon said: "On Tuesday the conference for Covid is not scheduled (last Tuesday it was). 2 Mr Sarwar said one of Ms Sturgeon 's ministers said not to host a conference Credit: PA "Beenshte planned for weeks – in fact, those watching the conference I did on April 6 would have heard me signal it." Mr. Sarwar has claimed that one of the Ministers of Mrs. Sturgeon told him "not to wait" for a conference this week. In his Twitter response, he wrote: "Minister Nicola Sturgeons himself told me that the conference scheduled for this week was brought ahead of last week, so I should not expect one. "I want this campaign to be about ideas – not TV schedules – so we've moved again to make sure we don't run into a public health announcement." Mr Sarwar also blew up Ms Sturgeon for her record in government. Live blog VOTE FINALLY FM promises to allow KATURR days a week and work commitment to abolish license fee over 75 years DALI P AR Pound Alex Salmond insists independent Scotland should have its own currency INDY RISK Sturgeon says Salmond jeopardizes independence with 'bulldozer' approach TAX CARE Business bosses warn SNP 'Amazon tax' could oust successful Scottish firms TIME OF PLAY Nicola Sturgeon vows to allow Scots one KATURR day if she wins the election He added: "She has looked away from the ball in drug deaths, she has looked away from the ball in the NHS, she has looked away from the ball in terms of her suicide rates across the country, she has looked away from the ball on education. "We need an effective Labor opposition in the next parliament to make sure it keeps its eye on the ball for recovery and not focused on its priorities." Nicola Sturgeon receives her first dose of Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine at SSE Hydro in Glasgow







