Ontario withdraws COVID rules that banned playgrounds, allowed pedestrian stops following public reaction

TORONTO – Ontario’s prime minister lifted restrictions Saturday banning playgrounds and allowed police to ask anyone who is not at home to explain why they are out after a backlash from police forces, health officials and the public.

Pandemic restrictions imposed by Canada’s most populous province immediately met with opposition as police departments insisted they would not use the new powers to accidentally stop pedestrians or drivers, and health experts complained that the rules focus on outdoor activities. than in more dangerous indoor environments.

The government of Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford announced Friday that it was authorizing police to ask anyone who is not at home to explain why they are there and give their address. Tickets can be written.

But Ontario Attorney General Sylvia Jones said Saturday officers will no longer have the right to stop any pedestrians or vehicles from asking why they are out or asking for their home address.

But Jones said police can ask a person to provide information to make sure they comply with restrictions if the officer has reason to suspect the person is attending an organized public event or social gathering,

Earlier at least a dozen police forces across Ontario, including the capital Toronto, said there would be no random stops of people or cars.

“We are all going through a horrible year of COVID-19 and we are all socializing together. (The department) will NOT accidentally stop vehicles for no reason during the pandemic or after,” wrote Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner.

Friday’s announcement of Ford limited outdoor gatherings for those who were in the same house and indoor playgrounds and golf courses. The decisions sparked widespread criticism in a province already at a standstill. Restaurants and gyms are closed as is classroom education. Most non-core workers are working from home.

On Saturday, Ford lifted a ban originally announced on playgrounds, but added that the ban on “outdoor gatherings will still apply,” Ford wrote on Twitter.

Ford complained about crowded playgrounds and playgrounds, but at Friday’s new conference did not mention jobs considered essential, such as factories where the virus is spreading

“What we need: increased restrictions to reduce in-house contacts, support for essential frontline workers, paid medical leave, a reinstatement of re-prioritized vaccines for severely affected communities,” Joe Cressy wrote on Twitter , who is on the Toronto City Council.

“What we’ve got: shutting down external equipment, which we need to keep people safe and healthy.”

“I have not yet intubated a COVID patient who was infected by being on a playground,” Dr. wrote on Twitter. Ian Preyra, who works at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario.

“The warehouse worker, the truck driver, the construction worker … none of my COVID patients won this in the park. They are angry and have no voice. Shy,” wrote Dr. Aman Sidhu, a pulmonologist in Toronto.

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto, said the closure of playgrounds and other outdoor recreational facilities “will harm children and their families whose well-being we have already damaged by being forced to close.” schools “.

He complained that the new rules do not create paid medical leave or improved protection for essential workers even as they allow “police to target whoever they decide to hire to make sure they are properly conveniently outside their home.

“This is not going to affect a white guy like me. This is going to target core workers and racist people. THIS is what people talk about when they describe systemic racism,” Morris wrote in a weekly email to followers.

Ontario reported 4,362 new infections on Saturday and a record 2,065 hospitalized people receiving treatment for COVID. She has begged other provinces to send nurses and other health workers.

Vaccinations have increased in Canada, the presence of more contagious variants in Ontario has led to a third wave of infections.

Ford said the lack of vaccines made the new restrictions necessary.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Pfizer will double its vaccine shipments to Canada over the next month, with millions more shots than expected arriving in May and June.

Every qualified Canadian is expected to receive at least one hit by July.

Ontario just closed schools days ago after insisting for weeks they were safe. ) The new initial order to close the playgrounds angered parents.

“Cognitive dissonance between the education minister insisting that schools are safe and then closing playgrounds blocks the mind,” said Jim Vlahos, a 44-year-old father of two in Toronto.

“There is no rhyme or reason for external closures.”

Owen Holliday, a 16-year-old who works on a golf course in Shelburne, Ontario, is now out of work and said he was very upset, especially with seniors practicing their exercises through the sport.

“With all the protocols, prepaid reservations, closed clubs, masks if you ride with someone out of the house, without meeting after times, golf is as safe as it can get,” he said.