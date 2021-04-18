Boao Forum to further integrate Asian economies, to enhance global governance

Photo taken on April 8, 2021 shows the Boao Forum Asia (BFA) International Conference Center in Boao Town, Hainan Province in southern China. Over 4,000 people will attend the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), which is scheduled for April 18-21 in Boao, Hainan Province, southern China. Photo: Xinhua

The Boao Asia Forum (BFA) 2021 kicked off Sunday in Boao, a coastal resort in South China’s Hainan Province. In the post-COVID era, conference participants’ forecast for the conference, also the first international forum to include mainly offline conferences this year, includes not only helping Asian countries increase confidence in accelerating economic growth, but also taking it as a international exchange forum that has a global impact.

The four-day annual conference, entitled “A Changing World: Joining Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and the Advance Network and Road Initiative (BRI) Collaboration”, is scheduled to take place from Sunday to Wednesday this week. .

Pandemic control in the country was strict and complete during the BFA. A security guard sitting next to a temperature control robot at the entrance to BFA conference rooms told the Global Times on Sunday that anyone with a body temperature above 37 C would not be allowed to enter the conference area. and will be directly taken for nucleic acid testing and undergo medical treatment or observation.

Temperature control, masks and alcohol disinfection products are seen at the entrance of each main hall. Dining areas were also shared with glass for epidemic control.

“Despite the pandemic, a total of about 2,600 representatives from more than 60 countries and regions and more than 1,200 journalists from 160 media organizations from 18 countries and regions attended the conference,” BFA Secretary-General Li Baodong said on Sunday. a press conference.

“In total, more than 4,000 participants have registered offline for the event, an unprecedented scale and it is the largest offline conference in the world so far this year,” Li said.

In addition, 40 personalities and former personalities, 74 ministers and former officials, dozens of heads and senior leaders of international organizations, dozens of envoys to China, representatives of international organizations and nearly a hundred executives from world-renowned companies will attend. also in meeting through online or offline channels, Li said.

Topics including carbon neutrality, climate change and the digital economy will top the agenda in the coming days. An official opening ceremony will be held on Tuesday.

“The fact that we are sitting face to face and in crowded places, and yet we know we are safe is an indication that the pandemic can be prevented and managed, which shows strong political will,” Siddharth Chatterjee, Resident of The United Nations Coordinator in China said in a group interview on Sunday, adding that it also shows discipline, consistency and the way science has prevailed in China.

“I hope the rest of the world embraces the same method and then we will be able to overcome the pandemic much faster,” he noted.

Rising Asian role

The BFA released its annual report on the Asian economy on Sunday, saying that under the influence of the coronavirus pandemic, Asian economies have experienced a significant slowdown in growth, however, Asian economic performance as a whole has been significantly better. than the rest of the world.

In terms of purchasing power parity, Asia’s share of the global economic aggregate in 2020 reached 47.3 percent, up 0.9 percentage points from 2019, the report showed, showing Asia’s growing role in the global economy. As Asia’s largest economy, China topped Asia with an impressive GDP growth rate of 2.3 percent last year.

In the first quarter of 2021, China’s economy grew by 18.3 percent year on year.

The report also shows that the economic integration of all Asian economies is accelerating. By February 2021, there were 186 regional trade agreements in force inside and outside Asia, accounting for 54.9 percent of total regional agreements worldwide.

In particular, the signing of the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) in November 2020 has been injecting strong momentum into regional and global economic growth, which is expected to give a new impetus to further accelerate the negotiation of trade agreements. cheap in Asia.

The integration of trade in goods and services in Asia is accelerating. The trade dependence of Asian economies between them is nearly 50 percent in 2019, with bilateral trade volumes continuing to grow, Lin Guijun, vice president of the University of Business and International Economics, told a news conference in Boao on Sunday.

Looking ahead to 2021, the Asian economy is likely to experience sustained growth, with a growth rate of more than 6.5 percent, the report noted, citing the pandemic as the main variable affecting regional economic growth.

“Currently, pandemic prevention and control and subsequent economic recovery still face great uncertainties and it is urgent that all countries around the world work together to overcome the difficulties arising from it,” said Hu Qimu, lead researcher at the Institute. of Economic Research Sinosteel, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Recent actions by the US, for example, show that unilateralism is still trying to dominate global governance. Calling the Boao Forum, a multilateral forum, at the moment is of great importance for pandemic prevention and control, economic recovery and easing regional tensions, Hu said.

Higher expectations

Forum participants also look forward to seeking experiences, discussing recent issues from climate change to pandemic control, and finding opportunities in the world’s second largest economy, also the only major economy in the world that has achieved positive economic growth for 2020.

“Since its inception 20 years ago, the Boao Forum for Asia has provided a high-level platform for political, business and academic leaders in Asia and the world. It has made positive contributions to promoting regional economic integration, development and building a more prosperous and harmonious Asia, “Thomas Leung, Managing Partner at PwC China, told the Global Times.

COVID-19 has had a major impact on the global economy and community over the past year. We hope to discuss this and other important issues with the parties present at this year’s meeting, Leung said.

Sylvain Laurent, CEO of Dassault Systmes, a French software corporation, said the Boao Forum has become an important bridge connecting China and the world and an international exchange platform with global influence. “Through this year’s BFA, we expect to have a deeper understanding of the needs of enterprises in China and Asia during the period of intelligent transformation,” he told the Global Times in an interview Sunday.

Erik Solheim, Caller of the International Green Development Coalition Advisory Committee BRI and former Executive Director of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), said he hopes China will share more of its experience with the world in environmental technology during the BFA.

“China is the number one provider of environmental technology in the world. More than half of all solar energy comes from China. China is number one in electric vehicles, in building hydrogen energy. Therefore, China should use the Boao Forum to exhibit all these practices and ideas for the world, “Solheim said.