29 million ago

Cape Town – The Center for Disaster Risk Management (DRMC) has provided an update on evacuation protocol, ongoing firefighting efforts and where Captains can withdraw donations as efforts move forward to contain the Rhodes Memorial flame.

Cape Town City Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Jermaine Carelse said they were notified of the vegetation fire on Philip Kgosana Drive around 8.45am this morning.

Working as general manager of the Fire, Melany Duthie-Surtie said the Department of Forestry Fisheries and Environment, working on fire in the Western Cape had sent 58 firefighters, four choppers and a spoter to help Table Mountain National Park in its efforts to suppress De Fire Waal Drive that exploded this morning.

The cause of the fire that uprooted part of the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and vegetation is believed to be a stray fire, according to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

TMNP spokeswoman Babalwa Dlangamandla said: After the initial investigation, it is assumed that the origin of the fire is from an empty stray fire.

As the fire spread toward the university, a fire alarm prompted students to evacuate some of their residences. UCT said all students have been evacuated from campus by emergency services support staff and sent to pre-designated locations.

UCT said they will continue to work with and support SANParks and the City of Cape Town to put out this fire.

Part of the library, residences and upper buildings of the UCT campus were damaged by fire.

Charlotte Powell, DRMC spokeswoman, said the City of Cape Town was engaging in active firefighting efforts along with Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) and the Voluntary Fire Service.

At this stage, the UCT has begun an evacuation of student residences. The city is working with the university to coordinate alternative accommodation for affected students.

The Center for Urban Disaster Risk Management has not called any residents to evacuate. The situation is being monitored and staff will go door-to-door in case an evacuation is required, Powell said.

For now, residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed to manage the impact of smoke caused by the fire.

The city said the properties were affected; however, his focus at the moment was on active firefighting efforts and updates on affected properties would be provided when information was available.

DRMC and the Fire and Rescue Service will provide updates as the situation develops.

Furthermore, the public is advised that any donation should be withdrawn at the fire station on Roeland Street. Donations of water, Energade, power bars and eye gene eye drops are encouraged.

Anyone wishing to donate food items is advised that items should be sealed, in accordance with Covid-19 protocols, Powell said.

Furthermore, the public is advised that any donation should be withdrawn at the fire station on Roeland Street. Photo: City of Cape Town / Supplied

The Donor Gift has also come on board to help those affected by the fire UCT preparing meals for 4000 students for this evening.

UCT has requested the Donor Gift to manage food and other necessities for the coming week while accommodation through various hotel groups is urgently sourced. The Donor Gift will provide three meals a day, they said in a statement.

Many corporations, including Pick ‘n Pay, Woolworths and Engen have called for help. Old Mutual has made the location of their functions available to Donor Gifts to receive all in-kind donations. This will operate from 8 a.m. Monday.

Kepi ​​Argus



