International
Life aboard the International Space Station
Last November, Mike Hopkins and Victor (Ike) Glover made a trip to an amazing travel destination. It was 250 miles away … straight up.
Twenty-seven hours later, their SpaceX capsule was anchored to the International Space Station.
As Hopkins and Glover near the end of their six-month mission, NASA gave Sunday Morning correspondent David Pogue a great opportunity: a live video chat with Mike and Ike in space!
“You showed that there really is no up or down,” Pogue said. “So is there any reason one of you can’t turn upside down? The blood is not rushing to your head, Victor?”
“Not at all,” laughed Glover. “Not at all. In fact, it does not seem strange to me until I look at Hopper and go, ‘Why is Hopper upside down?'”
Glover demonstrated how to move, pushing surfaces with his hands (“… and there he goes!”).
The Space Station is not as futuristic as spaceships. It is about the length of a football field. The US, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan started building it in 1998 and they have never really stopped.
The bedrooms are not much bigger than the phone booths – basically a bag to hold you in place, and some laptops. “We have them on the sides, but we also have them on the ceiling and we have them on the deck,” Hopkins said.
Each astronaut spends two hours a day working out. There is a weight machine (with vacuum tubes instead of weights), a treadmill with bang cords and an exercise bike. “Since we are in space, we do not need to sit down when using this bike, so there is no room,” Glover said.
There is a reason for all that exercise: Life with zero gravity makes a real number in your body.
Pogue asked, “Are there any long-term effects that do not return after you have been on Earth for a while?”
“There may be, absolutely,” Hopkins replied. “It’s hard to prevent bone loss. But after my last mission, I lost about 2.5% bone density. And it took years for that to come back.”
Hopkins and Glover have also mastered the most beautiful dining spots in space, demonstrating how to make – and eat – a peanut butter cracker and jelly.
And because your second-grader probably wants to know, Hopkins explained, “And so, a few things about our toilet: You can see there’s a can here. And that can, here the garbage is piled up. “Solid. And then the urine collects in this hose. Since we collect the urine separately, we are able to recycle that urine.”
Yes, astronauts recycle their pee. In space, water is a precious resource.
The station recently celebrated 20 years of being constantly busy.
When asked what he missed most during his time up there, Glover replied, “I miss my family. I just can’t wait to see my kids at the airport or anywhere I bump into them before. “
Hopkins added, “I’m also going to show you one of the things I miss the most: the weather. Up here, it never changes. Always always 70 °, no wind, no rain, no snow, no humidity. I want I mean, it’s just always the same thing. “
“Hearing Hopper say ‘rain’ reminded me: I miss the shower!” Glover laughed.
On the other hand, former astronaut Peggy Whitson sometimes lacks space. She told Pogue, “After my first flight, I went back to Earth and I was lying on the bed, and I threw the covers on and just did the easiest push on the bed, and I was waiting to swim in the bathroom. And I was like, oh, will it takes a lot more work to get there than that! “
Whitson has spent more time up there than any American, most of him as commander of the space station – a total of 665 days in space. “That’s the equivalent of a flight to Mars, right?” asked Pogue.
“Yes,” she said. “You can get to Mars and go back to 665 days. And so, I’m proof it ‘s possible.”
Twenty years of science on the space station have made hundreds of advances in fields such as weather, astronomy, biology, materials and especially medicine – Alzheimer’s, cancer, heart disease, etc.
“Salmonella gives you food poisoning,” Whitson said. “It actually became more virulent in space and then they were able to create a vaccine for that.”
Worms, rats and mice are often on board as well, to help NASA study the long-term effects of zero gravity. They seem to like it quite well.
“By understanding the physics of how things work without gravity, we sometimes discover ways to better understand how things work under gravity,” Whitson said.
But for the people on board, seeing our house from space is always spectacular. Whitson said, “You look out the window, and you look at planet Earth, and you look at it, and you see how thin this atmosphere is and how subtle it looks. If you happen to be near a window and you’re flying over the Sahara Desert, the whole room will get this golden glow – lovely, orange glow.
The best views from the space station are what are called Domes.
“The dome is the window that looks out of the Earth and it’s a pretty incredible view,” Hopkins said. “And it really never gets old.”
For more information:
Story produced by Alan Golds. Editor: Ed Givanish.
Online add-ons:
Check out David Pogue’s full conversation with astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins:
