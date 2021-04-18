EU criticizes Ireland over mandatory hotel quarantine





The European Union has asked the Irish Government to reconsider its stance on mandatory hotel quarantine after five EU countries were added to Ireland’s “red list”. The European Commission has asked the Irish Government to explain why EU countries were added to the list of countries from which travelers must complete the hotel quarantine when arriving in Ireland at a cost of 1,875 for 12 nights. The Irish government added Italy, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and France to its red list on April 9, although they are not the countries with the highest COVID-19 incidence levels in the European Union. These countries – Sweden, Poland and the Netherlands – were left out of Ireland’s red list. “The Commission is looking at these measures as there are some concerns about the general principles of EU law, in particular proportionality and non-discrimination,” a European Commission spokesman said in a statement. “We are in contact with the Irish authorities and will ask them for clarification on this issue and the criteria used to determine the designated locations.” The commission said quarantine measures should be in line with EU law when they affected freedom of movement for European citizens. The Commission asked the Irish Government to try other methods to control the spread of the coronavirus. The Commission believes that the objective pursued by Ireland, which is to protect public health during the pandemic, can be achieved with less restrictive measures. “In accordance with the Council’s recommendation, clear and operational exemptions should be provided for essential travel.” The news comes shortly after Italian Ambassador to Ireland Paolo Serpi described Ireland’s mandatory quarantine at the hotel as “discriminatory”. Serpi also called for the system to be canceled. “We believe these measures are excessive and seriously, severely damaging to our fellow citizens and especially to our communities here in Ireland and we cannot accept this,” Serpi said in a YouTube message. “I also noted that our country Italy is undertaking a serious vaccination campaign and that in reality in Italy at the moment there are the same variants that are hitting Ireland, there are no others.” However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he would not apologize to the European Commission or the Italian Ambassador. “I do not apologize to the commissioner, the Italian ambassador or anyone else for imposing the measures we believe in and our public health experts believe are the right measures to keep people in this safe place,” he said. Donnelly told RT Prime Time on Thursday night. Donnelly said he was “confident” that Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine was in line with EU law and said the system was successfully crashing COVID-19 numbers in Ireland. He also said the “strong” system was “taking variants” successfully in hotels. Approximately 900 people have been subject to mandatory hotel quarantine since it was introduced a little over three weeks ago. Since last Thursday, 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19, four of whom are worrying variants.







