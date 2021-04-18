The world of Sports Media reacts to Joe Buck’s news





Green Bay Packers center-back Aaron Rodgers is not the only visible NFL figure seriously interested in full-time Danger! concert Rodgers, a longtime fan of the popular game show, just finished his two-week job as a guest guest on the show. The MVP center-back has made it very clear that he has a serious interest in running the show full time. Rodgers believes he could be the full-time host of the show as he continues to play in the NFL. However, there is some competition in that arena. According to a report Saturday by the New York Post, FOX speaker Joe Buck is joining the competition. Buck will be hosting the guests Danger! later this year. The veteran sports speaker also has an interest in directing the show full time. NEWS: Joe Buck will be the guest guest on “Danger!” trying for permanent jobs, The Post has learned.https://t.co/d0QohnaBO8 – Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 17, 2021 Sports fans are somewhat confused with Buck’s idea of ​​being full-time Danger! hospitable. While the speaker for a long time is definitely very good at his job, some are not sure they would like his voice in the most reserved Danger! show. Still, it will be interesting to see how Buck handles the tasks while waiting for his friends. Joe Buck will be the host @Jeopardy, and please let it be a Double Daily Video. https://t.co/ftsSFUDr34 pic.twitter.com/LE9BsYsaen – ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 17, 2021 It looks like Joe Buck is going to add ‘Danger!’ host on his resume. 📺 pic.twitter.com/sukDNyDPDv – theScore (@theScore) April 17, 2021 Joe Buck is said to be doing an audition to wait forever for ‘Jeopardy!’ and the fans are not happy https://t.co/3vapdfmYrm – For victory (@ForTheWin) April 17, 2021 I say we all tell our grandparents not to look Danger! When Joe Buck is waiting so the manufacturers see ratings were much higher with Aaron at – JoeyGPG (@JoeyGPG) April 17, 2021 The waiting period for Buck guests at the popular game show during the week is said to be coming later this summer. It is unclear whether it will be a one-week or two-week thing, although most reception announcements have been for two weeks. It remains to be seen when the show will make a decision about its full-time host, though it apparently won’t come for a while.







