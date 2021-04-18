Super Typhoon Surigae explodes in Category 5 intensity





The Super Typhoon Surigae grew in intensity from a Category 1 storm on Friday to a Category 5 wild monster on Saturday, with maximum steady winds rated at 190 mph with higher explosions. Why it matters: This storm known as Typhoon Bising in the Philippines is just the latest of many tropical cyclones undergoing a process known as rapid intensification, an achievement that studies show is becoming more common due to climate change. He weakened slightly, the equivalent of a strong Category 4 storm, on Sunday. The storm set a record for the strongest tropical cycle during the month of April everywhere in the northern hemisphere.

for the strongest tropical cycle during the month of April everywhere in the northern hemisphere. The storm will repeat itself offshore only in the northeastern Philippines, saving the disaster-prone country from its worst impacts, but this will bring heavy rainfall, open sea and dark winds in some areas.

offshore only in the northeastern Philippines, saving the disaster-prone country from its worst impacts, but this will bring heavy rainfall, open sea and dark winds in some areas. It can also help with shaking downstream weather patterns, including all of North America, over the coming weeks. Details: The storm reached its maximum at the bottom of the scale according to the techniques meteorologists use to estimate the intensity of the storm through satellites, scoring an 8 out of 8 on a particular metric, which is unusual. For note: Since planes do not fly in Western Pacific typhoons as they do in the Atlantic, we can never know how strong Super Typhoon Surigae was, and it is possible that the 190 mph intensity was underestimated. By numbers: The storm is the first Category 5 tropical cyclone (a category that includes hurricanes, typhoons, and cyclones) to occur in 2021. Typically, each year sees about 18 Category 4 and 5 storms Around the world. The storm was thrown by a Category 1 90 mph storm on Friday in a Category 5 super typhoon with 180 mph 24 hours later, a dizzying rate of intensification that is more than double the criteria for rapid intensification. The storm intensified further to an estimated maximum steady wind of 190 mph until Saturday evening. < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0000%;"/> Graph showing Super Typhoon Surigae satellite-based intensity estimates, including fast jump over the last 24 hours. Graph: University of Wisconsin / CIMSS Direction of this news: The number of high-level tropical cyclones is growing up as the world continues to warm. Projections show that future Atlantic hurricane seasons, for example, could bring in more Category 4 and 5 hurricanes, although it is not yet clear whether the total number of hurricanes will increase.

there are evidence, including from the record Atlantic 2020 hurricane season, that more storms in the North Atlantic Ocean basin are experiencing rapid intensification, which can be extremely dangerous if the intensity increases near land.

Super typhoons like Surigae feed on warm ocean waters and humid air masses, both of which are increasingly abundant as sea and air temperatures heat up in response to man-made global warming. After all: Super Typhoon Surigae is passing in the eastern Philippines on Sunday and is close enough to bring dangerously high, heavy rain and gloomy winds to the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, including the eastern Visayas and the Bicol region.

