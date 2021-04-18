Sinn Fein leader apologizes for the 1979 murder of Prince Philips’s uncle





LONDONR Seeking to save an old wound in a time of grief for the Britains royal family, the political leader of the Irish Republican movement apologized on Sunday for the 1979 assassination in Louis Mountbatten, an uncle of Prince Philip. Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of Sinn Fein, who was once the political wing of the Irish Republican Underground Army, told a London radio station, Of course, I’m sorry it happened; of course, this is shocking. Mrs. McDonald offered the historic pardon a day after Queen Elizabeth II buried her husband, Philip, in a ceremony at Windsor Castle that paid homage to his military career. His uncle Lord Mountbatten, a well-known commander during World War II who later served as India’s last viceroy, overseeing its partition and transition to independence, was killed after a bomb exploded on his fishing boat off the coast of Ireland. The assassination, carried out by IRA members, was one of the highest profile attacks during the Northern Ireland Problems and the one that struck the heart of the royal family hardest. In addition to his connections with Philip, Lord Mountbatten was friendly with the queen and a mentor to the couples eldest son, Prince Charles.

Speaking to Times Radio, Ms. McDonald said Sinn Fein was now engaged in peaceful politics. Asked if she would apologize to Charles for the killing, she said the British armed forces had carried out violent acts in Northern Ireland but added that she regretted the murder of Lord Mountbatten. “It’s all our business to ensure that no other child, no other family, no matter who they are, suffers the same trauma and heartbreak that was so common on all sides of this island and beyond,” she said. . I am happy to reiterate that on the weekend that your queen buried her beloved husband. Updated 17 April 2021, 4:52 pm ET Lord Mountbatten was resting at his Irish home, Classiebawn Castle, in August 1979 when the IRA placed a radio-controlled bomb on his ship, detonating it when he was several hundred feet offshore, in lobster vases with members of his family. In addition to Lord Mountbatten, the blast killed Mrs. Brabourne, the mother-in-law of his eldest daughter, Patricia; his 14-year-old nephew, Nicholas Knatchbull; and a friend, Paul Maxwell. The IRA quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, characterizing Lord Mountbatten, who had once led the Britains armed forces, as a legitimate target in its armed struggle against the British government. Gerry Adams, then a senior official at Sinn Fein, said at the time, What the IRA did to him is what Mountbatten had done all his life to other people.

Mr Adams later softened his stance, without relinquishing it. After a meeting with Charles in 2015, he said both men had expressed regret for the bloodshed as Problems escalated after 1968. But he reiterated his assertion that Lord Mountbatten knew the dangers of traveling to Ireland during that time. I stand by what I said then, said Mr. Adams. I’m not one of those people who deals with revisionism. Thankfully the war is over. Sinn Fein is historically identified by its ties to the Irish Republican Army, a legacy that has never been able to shake with the old Irish people. But under the leadership of Mrs. McDonalds, the party has successfully appealed to younger urban voters with policies to deal with the acute housing crisis in Irelands. In last year’s election, Sinn Fein won roughly the same number of seats in Parliament as each of the two founding parties in Irelands, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. Since no one wanted to form a government with Sinn Fein in part because of its IRA legacy, they agreed to enter into a formal governing coalition for the first time.

