Quarrels set aside as US and China agree to work together on climate change

They have recently quarreled over Hong Kong, the treatment of the Uighur community and the future of Taiwan, but the US and China can agree on one thing in the fight against climate change.

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting of world leaders to address the issue this week, the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters “pledged to work with each other and with other countries” to address the issue, a joint statement from State Department and Chinas Ministry of Ecology and Environment said late Saturday.

The agreement between Washington and Beijing was reached by John Kerry, the US special envoy for climate change, and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua during two days of talks in Shanghai last week, the statement said.

The United States and China are “to address the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency it requires,” she added.

Together, they agreed to discuss specific emission reduction actions to decarbonize industry and energy, including energy conservation, carbon sequestration and green hydrogen, as well as increasing the use of renewable energy, reducing emissions from coal, oil and gas and addressing emissions from international aviation, the statement added.

China is the largest carbon publishers in the world, followed by the United States and the statement said discussions were also focused on the need to maximize funding for developing countries to switch to low carbon and renewable energy.

Biden made climate one of his main campaign commitments in recent years, pledging that the U.S. will reach zero emissions — no later than 2050.

He rejoined the Paris 2015 climate deal, a global pact to curb emissions, on the first day of his presidency. His predecessor Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2017.

“Unfortunately, the United States has become a renegade in the last four years under the non-leadership of President Trump,” Kerry told British Sky News in an interview before the talks, but it aired on Sunday. But we are now back and present with a very aggressive series of initiators in order to try to make up for lost time. “(Sky News is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.)

Kerry arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday evening under tight Covid-19 protocols. It was the first high-level visit to China by a Biden administration official. He then traveled to Seoul, South Korea.

Climate cooperation between Beijing and Washington comes amid tensions, including Chinas human rights record particularly on its treatment of the Uighur community, crackdown on the Hong Kong protest movement, trade disputes and territorial claims in the South China Sea. The issue of Taiwan’s future has also seen tensions between the two superpowers.

“Kerry told reporters in Seoul on Sunday that the language in the joint statement is strong and that both countries agreed on the critical elements of where we should go,” the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

But the former secretary of state added: I have learned in diplomacy that you do not turn your back on words, you decide actions. We all need to see what happens.

Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, at his climate summit this week, as is the world getting ready for global climate talks in Glasgow, UK, in November.

Nations, including the US, are expected to announce more ambitious national targets for reducing carbon emissions before or at the summit.

Kerry told Sky News that the U.S. will present its plan to try to do its part and hopes to boost the ambitions of other nations.

Asked if the US could have a productive conservation with China in the climate amid tensions with Beijing, Kerry was positive, saying: Every nation has an interest in the outcome of the climate issue.

Last year, China announced it aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, but critics say it needs to do more.

“We recognize that China is essential to resolving this crisis,” Kerry said.