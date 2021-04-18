Navalny’s daughter prays for health care for the jailed father

Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh posted on Twitter that Navalny was dying, and some doctors said he could go to cardiac arrest at any time. Yarmysh said he had days to live.

The Navalny team announced on Sunday new protests in cities across Russia for Wednesday evening.

Have you ever seen with your own eyes how they kill a person? asked his representatives in a statement. You see it now. They are killing Alexei Navalny. In a terrible way. In front of everyone.

Dozens of writers, historians, actors and celebrities published a letter on economist and Le Monde on Friday urging Putin to allow Navalny to visit his doctor. President Biden on Saturday called Russia’s actions completely unfair and completely inappropriate.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that the administration had warned Russia that there would be consequences for Russia if Navalny dies in prison. He gave no details.

Navalnys’s wife was allowed to visit him in jail last week for the first time. Yulia Navalnaya said she talked to her husband over the phone through the glass. She said he had difficulty speaking and had to put the receiver and lie down because he was so weak.

Navalny’s Twitter account said Friday that authorities had threatened to put him in a tight jacket and force-feed him. He does not have access to the account, but lawyers have regular contacts with him and the posts are made by his team.

The post said: Now I just point a finger at the point of the law and say: Forgive me. Do not force-feed me.

Navalny was poisoned with a chemical weapon in the same class as the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok while traveling to Siberia last August. US and European authorities have blamed the attack on Russian state agents; they responded with sanctions against Russian organizations and individuals.

For two days after the attack, Russian authorities rejected requests from his family to allow his evacuation to Germany for medical treatment. The Kremlin says there is no evidence that Navalny was poisoned and prosecutors have refused to open an investigation into the incident.

Navalny suggested on Friday that his latest symptoms, which include numbness in his leg and one hand, could be related to that poisoning, or a new state attack.

They are afraid that it will turn out that the loss of sensitivity in my limbs may be accompanied by poisoning. Old. Or something new, I would not be surprised.

His Twitter feed has recounted attempts by Russian prison authorities to break him during his hunger strike, including slipping sweets into the pockets of his prison clothes and frying chicken in front of him as he recorded his reaction.

Doctors who warned that Navalny’s life was in danger included Yaroslav Ashikhmin, Alexei Erlikh, Alexei Kashcheyev, Alexander Polupan and Andrei Volna.

We, the doctors, are ready to act, we posted on Twitter some doctors related to Anastasia Vasilyeva, an ally of Navalny who runs a small independent doctors’ union. The question that remains is whether the criminal colony is willing to cooperate to save Navalny’s life.

The group said high levels of potassium in Navalny’s blood were indicative of kidney failure and that severe heart rhythm disturbances threatened cardiac arrest.

Action must be taken immediately, the group said. Others posted on the urgency of the situation on social media.

We are talking about life and death, without any exaggeration, wrote on Twitter an aide to Navalny Ivan Zhdanov, who fled Russia but whose father was recently arrested for protests in the country.

Navalny could die at any moment, wrote on Twitter Maria Pevchikh, an investigator with the Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation. This moment can be today. We demand urgent, immediate admission from doctors.

Navalny was arrested when he returned from Germany in January and jailed for failing to report to authorities as part of his probation conditions for a previous case. He said he could not report because he was being treated in Germany. He says the numerous allegations against him are political issues aimed at silencing and preventing others.

Navalny’s post on Friday said he had the right to visit a doctor and the right to refuse to be force-fed.

I protest not only for myself but also for hundreds of thousands of those who have no rights, it said.

Russian state media has claimed that Navalny is a Nazi and a CIA agent and that he is motivated only by money. Authorities claim his harsh anti-corruption slander is fabricated.

State media recently sent Maria Butina to his prison, where she insulted him out loud and told him that his prison conditions were better than a hotel. Butina was jailed in the United States as an unregistered Russian agent.