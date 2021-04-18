Piyush Goyal says states must keep oxygen demand under control





Piyush Goyal also advised states to avoid oxygen consumption (Dossier) New Delhi: Amid a devastating shortage of life-saving medical oxygen in many parts of the country hit by Covid, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has advised states to keep “demand under control” by containing the rapid second wave of the coronavirus that has caused a spectrum of unprecedented in cases. “State governments must control demand (for medical oxygen). Demand management is just as important as supply management. The content of the COVID-19 spread is the responsibility of state governments and they must fulfill this responsibility, “Mr Goyal was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency. “If cases continue to grow indefinitely, then this will pose a major challenge to the country’s healthcare infrastructure. We are with state governments, but they need to manage demand and take concrete steps to restrain the spread of COVID-19, “he added. Mr Goyal also advised states to avoid consuming oxygen. , The patient should use as much oxygen as he needs. In many places there is news that oxygen is being given even when it is not needed. pic.twitter.com/WVKr45z8tB Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 18, 2021 India has reported over 2 lakh cases of coronaviruses daily for the last four days. Prior to that, she had consistently reported on one worthless case per day. Rising case loads have put tremendous pressure on the country’s health infrastructure, particularly in badly hit states like Maharashtra which has reported over 50,000 cases daily for weeks. Disturbing stories of families of Covid patients trying to fix hospital beds, vital medicines and medical oxygen – which have been in short supply – have emerged. Social media is also flooded with posts of people asking for help arranging beds, oxygen, medicine and plasma for their families and friends. Last week, Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal demanded that the center fill the gap in the supply of medical oxygen supply. On Saturday, in response to Mr Thackeray’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the lack of oxygen, Mr Goyal accused him of “petty politics”. “Sad to see Mr’s oxygen tricks. GoI (center), with all stakeholders, is providing maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110% of oxygen generating capacity and are diverting all available oxygen from industrial use to medical use, “he had tweeted. The center today decided to divert the supply of oxygen destined for industrial use for medical purposes. Mr Goyal said today that the center has also decided to supply 6177 meters of oxygen to the 12 most affected states.







