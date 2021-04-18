Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last:

Ontario may have difficulty finding nurses from outside the province to treat patients with COVID-19 for a number of reasons, the president of the Canadian Nurses Association said on Sunday.

It’s not a simple matter of simply transferring health workers, especially when many say they are “approaching burnout” after an “extremely challenging year,” Tim Guestsaid said in an interview with CBC.

“They are demoralized, they are exhausted. They do not see the end of what they are facing every day,” Gast said.

Although there are federal mechanisms to override regulations that prevent nurses from working across jurisdictions, there are other barriers, Guest said.

“All areas of nursing practice require specific knowledge and skills, and many of them are very unique. You can not just take one and move it to another area and expect that they will be able to function in the same level, “he said.

As the number of ICU admissions increases in the province, Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the province is taking steps to build more capacity in hospitals.

In a letter to all provinces and territories last week, Deputy Health Minister Helen Angus said the province has a shortage of nurses and asked her counterparts if they have any to spare.

PEI Prime Minister Dennis King said he spoke with Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford on Saturday about “helping with human health resources”.

King said he asked two high schools to train nurses to see if any graduates might be willing to help, but he added that “his first priority remains to protect the health and safety of the islands.”

“While we will remain as open as possible to provide as much assistance as possible to our Canadian colleagues during this difficult time, we must also remain focused on the needs of our province as we support for reality this third growing wave. of COVID-19 could hit our island shores, “King said in a statement.

What is happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 1:45 p.m. ET Sunday, Canada had reported 1,119,697 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 87,410 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 23,619.

Manitoba recorded 170 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Sunday.

Meanwhile, TheFisher River Cree Nation, north of Winnipeg, says it has been informed by public health officials that there is a positive case of the B117 variant first discovered in the UK, marking the first such community case.

Ontario recorded 4,250 new cases and 18 other deaths. Hospital admissions in the province increased by 42 to a record high of 2,107.

Quebec confirmed 1,344 new cases and nine other deaths.

In Montreal, health officials have launched a door-to-door campaign to promote the AstraZeneca vaccine.

IN Prince Edward Island, a child under 10 has become the second person in the province to be hospitalized with COVID-19. The child is among three new cases identified by PEI on Sunday.

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases Sunday whileNew Scotland recorded eight.

IN Nunavut, an outbreak of Ikalu has risen with three new infections, bringing the number of active cases in the territory’s capital to 22 since Sunday.

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 140 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than three trillion.

IN Middle East, Israel has lifted a public mask mandate and fully reopens its education system in the recent easing of coronavirus restrictions following its massive vaccination.

People are seen in a market in Tel Aviv on Sunday. (Sebastian Scheiner / The Associated Press)

IN Europe, France is imposing entry restrictions on travelers from four countries Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil in the hope of keeping away particularly contagious variants of the coronavirus.

IN Americas, half of all American adults have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IN Africa, Zimbabwe has begun releasing some 3,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty aimed at easing blockages to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in the country’s overcrowded prisons.

