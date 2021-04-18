India and Pakistan must demonstrate political will to resume talks: Qureshi

New Delhi: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said he welcomed third party relief “to get India and Pakistan to resume talks, but the leadership of South Asia’s neighbors must demonstrate political will to bring a resolution of existing disputes.

In an interview with the Khaleej Times, Qureshi said: We welcome the relief of third parties, but no matter what friends say, the initiative should be indigenous. Political will must be demonstrated by the leadership of India and Pakistan. “They may be suggestive and facilitative, but, after all, it is the people of South Asia who have to decide what kind of future they visualize for their offspring.”

Qureshi is in Abu Dhabi. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar also arrived in the UAE on Sunday on an official visit. “Pakistan will appreciate anyone and everyone, including the United Arab Emirates, playing a positive and constructive role,” Qureshi said.

Given that both the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers are in the UAE, speculation is rife that the two may meet to improve ties.

Analysts in India were cautious in their interpretation of the Quraysh comments, given that Pakistan has always sought third-party intervention to resolve the Kashmir dispute. India has insisted that the dispute over the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally.

Analysts also stopped calling the UAE’s actions “mediation” rather than describing it as providing India and Pakistan with a platform for both sides to hold talks.

Recent news reports suggested that the UAE was playing a role in bringing the two sides into talks. Last week, Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US, confirmed that he had played a role in reducing Kashmir escalation and establishing a ceasefire, hoping it would lead to the restoration of diplomats and the return of relations to a healthy level “.

He was referring to a decision by India and Pakistan to adhere to a 2003 ceasefire in February. The announcement was followed by statements from the Pakistani prime minister and her army chief calling for a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Within a day, however, Islamabad withdrew a notice of a possible resumption of trade, following criticism it was giving very quickly without any relevant move from New Delhi.

Pakistan has demanded the restoration of special status in Kashmir, which was withdrawn by the Indian parliament in 2019.

During the interview, Qureshi said that the UAE recognizes that Indians and Pakistanis have contributed to the development of the UAE and it has good relations with both (countries). “We are pleased with the role it can play.”

However, he said he was in the UAE for a bilateral visit. My agenda is UAE-Pakistan, not India-Pakistan. “He said no meeting was scheduled with the Indian foreign minister, who also traveled to the UAE on Sunday. I do not think a meeting with the Indian foreign minister has been scheduled.”