International
India and Pakistan must demonstrate political will to resume talks: Qureshi
New Delhi: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said he welcomed third party relief “to get India and Pakistan to resume talks, but the leadership of South Asia’s neighbors must demonstrate political will to bring a resolution of existing disputes.
In an interview with the Khaleej Times, Qureshi said: We welcome the relief of third parties, but no matter what friends say, the initiative should be indigenous. Political will must be demonstrated by the leadership of India and Pakistan. “They may be suggestive and facilitative, but, after all, it is the people of South Asia who have to decide what kind of future they visualize for their offspring.”
Qureshi is in Abu Dhabi. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar also arrived in the UAE on Sunday on an official visit. “Pakistan will appreciate anyone and everyone, including the United Arab Emirates, playing a positive and constructive role,” Qureshi said.
Given that both the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers are in the UAE, speculation is rife that the two may meet to improve ties.
Analysts in India were cautious in their interpretation of the Quraysh comments, given that Pakistan has always sought third-party intervention to resolve the Kashmir dispute. India has insisted that the dispute over the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally.
Analysts also stopped calling the UAE’s actions “mediation” rather than describing it as providing India and Pakistan with a platform for both sides to hold talks.
Recent news reports suggested that the UAE was playing a role in bringing the two sides into talks. Last week, Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US, confirmed that he had played a role in reducing Kashmir escalation and establishing a ceasefire, hoping it would lead to the restoration of diplomats and the return of relations to a healthy level “.
He was referring to a decision by India and Pakistan to adhere to a 2003 ceasefire in February. The announcement was followed by statements from the Pakistani prime minister and her army chief calling for a new chapter in bilateral relations.
Within a day, however, Islamabad withdrew a notice of a possible resumption of trade, following criticism it was giving very quickly without any relevant move from New Delhi.
Pakistan has demanded the restoration of special status in Kashmir, which was withdrawn by the Indian parliament in 2019.
During the interview, Qureshi said that the UAE recognizes that Indians and Pakistanis have contributed to the development of the UAE and it has good relations with both (countries). “We are pleased with the role it can play.”
However, he said he was in the UAE for a bilateral visit. My agenda is UAE-Pakistan, not India-Pakistan. “He said no meeting was scheduled with the Indian foreign minister, who also traveled to the UAE on Sunday. I do not think a meeting with the Indian foreign minister has been scheduled.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]