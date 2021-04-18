France will quarantine travelers from four countries





French authorities will severely restrict those who can travel to France from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa and impose a 10-day quarantine on those who do, hoping to avoid disturbing versions of the coronavirus circulating in them. countries, the government announced on Saturday. The announcement adds a shifting chunk of international restrictions that have complicated travel around the world. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced late Saturday that, starting on April 24, travelers arriving from any of the four countries will have to quarantine for 10 days. Police officers will check them to make sure they comply with them. Entry from all four countries will be restricted almost exclusively to French citizens and their families, citizens of other European Union countries and foreigners with permanent residence in France. Passengers must have tested negative for the virus within a shorter time prior to departure and will be given antigenic tests upon arrival.

These are the most dangerous places, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, cxstold France 3 television Sunday. Almost all flights between France and Brazil will remain suspended at least until the new rules take effect and possibly longer, the government said. Tight restrictions were necessary due to the uncontrolled spread of the virus in certain countries, including the widespread transmission of virus variants such as those first identified in Brazil and South Africa that appear to be more resistant to some current Covid-19 vaccines, Mr Castex said in his statement. France’s decision adds a complex set of rules and policies regarding international travel that can vary greatly from country to country and from month to month. Germany released some of its travel restrictions this week, removing Britain, Ireland, Finland and Barbados from its list of endangered areas, means that travelers from those countries no longer need to quarantine upon arrival.

But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country was in no hurry to reopen its borders, which are largely closed to anyone other than the return of Australian nationals. I will not jeopardize the way we are living in this country, which is so different from the rest of the world today, Mr. Morrison told reporters Sunday. Unlike many European countries that have kept restaurants closed, travel limited and face masks mandatory to fight a new wave of infections, Australia has its own coronavirus epidemic largely under control and residents are largely free to travel inside and have dinner.

