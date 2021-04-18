Czech Republic expels 18 Russian envoys, accuses Moscow of blowing up ammunition depot

PRAGUE The Czech Republic said on Sunday it had briefed NATO and European Union allies about Russia’s alleged involvement in a 2014 munitions depot explosion and the issue would be addressed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

The Central European country expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy on Saturday over the issue and said investigations had linked Russian intelligence to the blast, which killed two people.

Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house’s international affairs committee, as saying on Saturday that Prague’s allegations were absurd and that Russia’s response should be proportionate.

Meanwhile, another high-profile official, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, said on Saturday that the reasons for the Czech move did not stand up to criticism, adding that the Czech Republic was following the United States’ Russophobic course in deportation. Russian diplomats, the Russian state news agency Tass reported.

The evictions and accusations come at a time of heightened Russian-Western tensions and have sparked the biggest dispute between the Czechs and Russia since the end of Communist rule in 1989, when Prague was under Moscow domination for decades.

On Sunday, the EU executive committee confirmed Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek’s remarks on Twitter that the dispute would be addressed during a video conference of foreign ministers scheduled for Monday.

Separately, Czech police said they were looking for two men in connection with a serious criminal activity who were holding Russian passports in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov and that the men were in place during the days before the 2014 blast.

These were the nicknames used by two Russian military intelligence (GRU) officers who British prosecutors accused of trying to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with nerve agent Novichok in the English town of Salisbury in 2018.

Moscow has denied involvement in the incident.

The United States and Britain said they stood in full solidarity with the Czech Republic in the dispute with Russia.

or declaration by the US Embassy in Prague said on Saturday that Washington “stands with its steadfast ally, the Czech Republic. We appreciate their significant action to impose costs on Russia for its dangerous actions on Czech soil.”

Download NBC News app for news and policies

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter“: The United Kingdom stands in full support of our Czech allies, who have exposed the lengths to which the GRU will go in their efforts to carry out dangerous and malignant operations, and highlights a disturbing pattern of behavior following the Salisbury attack. . “

The Kremlin’s relations with many NATO members, most of whom are in the EU, as well as the United States, are more tense than ever since the Cold War.

The West has sounded the alarm about a large Russian military building on Russia’s western border and in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, following an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine between separatists and Russian-backed government forces.

The United States imposed sanctions on Russia this week for meddling in last year’s US election, cyber-hacking, harassment of Ukraine and other alleged malicious actions, prompting Moscow to retaliate.

Last month US President Joe Biden said he thought his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and Moscow withdrew its ambassador to Washington for consultations.