The former Chief of Intelligence tried to book CM relatives without evidence





Why he did not share the details of the investigation into the Viveka murder case with investigative agencies, DIG asks

Official spokesman for Andhra Pradesh and DIG (Technical Services) Police G. Palaraju on Sunday claimed that former Director General (Intelligence) AB Venkateswara Rao had pressured police officers to arrest members of the family of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddys and relatives without proper evidence in the YS Vivekananda Reddys murder case. Addressing the media in the DGP office, Mr. Palaraju accused the former Intelligence chief of making public the report of the investigation into the sensational case and criticizing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was investigating the murder of the former MP. Mr Venkateswara Rao should explain why he had not shared the details of the investigation with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that had been investigating the case for about nine months before handing it over to the CBI, Mr Palaraju said. Stating that Mr Venkateswara Rao had been suspended for disclosing confidential information and documents relating to the Department of Intelligence and allegations of corruption, Mr Palaraju claimed that the former Chief of Intelligence had made every effort to reserve family members of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the matter. When the IPS officer had vital information, why not share it with the investigating agencies? He could be reserved under IPC Section 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of a criminal offense) for removal from office, Mr Palaraju said. The former DG of Intelligence should also explain why he had kept the investigation report with him for two years instead of submitting it to the CBI in a sealed cover under the procedure, Mr Palaraju said. IPS Officers Association member RN Ammireddy was among those present.

