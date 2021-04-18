The first dose of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine offers little protection, Chile learns





A few days after receiving his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine made in China, Rodrigo Jordn fell ill and tested positive for Covid-19. The 61-year-old was hospitalized near his home in the Chilean capital, Santiago, for nine days and needed extra oxygen to penetrate. Across Chile which has launched one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world using the vaccine made by Chinese medicine maker Sinovac Biotech Ltd. health authorities are trying to deal with an increase in new infections and deaths. More than 7.6 million people, half of Chile’s adult population, have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, mostly made by the Chinese medicine maker, making the country a real-world ground for a vaccine that Beijing is supplies to countries all over the developing world. The problem, public health officials say, was that people generally overestimated the effectiveness of the vaccine after just one of the two recommended doses and moved on to ease pandemic control restrictions too quickly. With one dose, we know the defense is very weak, said Claudia Corts, an infectious disease expert at the Santa Maria Clinic in Santiago, where about 10% of Covid-19 patients at her hospital received a shot. It was not clearly explained that you need two files to wait.

