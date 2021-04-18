The US says Chadian rebels are heading towards the capital from the north





Chadian President Idriss Deby attends a working session of the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 30, 2020. Ludovic Marin / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

The United States said rebel fighters in Chad appeared to be moving toward the capital, N’Djamena, and ordered non-essential personnel to leave, warning of possible violence. A spokesman for the Chad Rebel Front for Change and Reconciliation (FACT) said its fighters had “liberated” Kanem province, about 220km (136 miles) from the capital N’Djamena, but the government denied this. “The perpetrators of these false statements are not even on the ground, but somewhere in Europe,” the government said in a message posted on Facebook. The day before, the British government called on its citizens to leave Chad because of reports that two rebel convoys were moving, one near the town of Faya, about 770 km (478 miles) northeast of N’Djamena, and another from Mao city, the provincial capital of Kanem. On Sunday morning, a Reuters reporter saw a large number of heavily armed Chadian security forces patrolling the streets of the capital. Early election results showed President Idriss Deby on course to extend his three decades in power, despite signs of growing dissatisfaction with his handling of the nation’s oil wealth. Deby, who took power in 1990 at the head of an armed insurgency, is a staunch ally of France and the United States in the fight against Islamic militants in the arid Sahel region. “Because of their growing proximity to N’Djamena and the potential for violence in the city, non-core US government employees have been ordered to leave Chad by a commercial airline,” the US State Department said in a statement Saturday. late. The Chadian military said it had destroyed a rebel convoy north of Kanem province on Saturday afternoon. “The column was completely destroyed,” army spokesman Azim Bermandoa Agouna said in a statement late Saturday. FACT, which is based on Chad’s northern border with Libya, attacked a Chad border post on the evening of April 11, just as polling stations were closing. FACT spokesman Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol said the rebels had “liberated” Kanem and were still trying to eradicate the remaining state security forces. “We ensure the population of N’Djamena and the surrounding area, in particular diplomatic staff, United Nations staff, partners and expatriates working in Chad, stay calm and avoid any non-essential travel outside the city,” “Ogouzeimi said in a statement posted on Facebook. A group of 14 opposition leaders, who had called on their supporters to boycott the election, signed a petition Sunday calling for a ceasefire to allow for a “comprehensive national dialogue”. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

