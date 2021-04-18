Train crash in Egypt kills at least 11





A passenger train derailed Sunday in northern Cairo, killing at least 11 people and injuring many more, Egyptian authorities said. It was the latest in several deadly rail accidents to hit the country in recent years. At least 60 ambulances rushed to find the survivors and help those injured when four train cars derailed just outside Cairo, the railway authority said. At least 98 people were injured, mostly with broken bones, cuts and bruises, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Videos on social media showed that train cars overturned in the town of Banha in Qalyubia Province and passengers escaped along the tracks. The train was heading to the Nile Delta city, Mansura, from Cairo, the capital, the railway authority said in a statement. Rescue crews could be seen searching for survivors and removing train cars from the tracks. It was not immediately clear what caused the diversion, and prosecutors said they were investigating.

The state-run daily Ahram reported that authorities had arrested at least 10 railway officials, including the train conductor and his assistant, pending an investigation into the accident. At Banha University Hospital, people lined up on Sunday to donate blood for the crash victims. Families were also there looking for their loved ones who had been on the train. We were surprised by the speeding train, said Tarek Gomaa, one of the injured. We found ourselves on top of each other. Sunday’s crash came three weeks after two passenger trains collided in Sohag province, killing at least 18 people and injuring 200 others. Prosecutors said severe negligence on the part of railway workers was behind that clash on March 25, which sparked public protests across the country. Train wreckage is common in Egypt, where the railway system has a history of poorly maintained equipment and mismanagement. The government says it has launched a major effort to renovate and modernize the system. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said three years ago that the government needed about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $ 14.1 billion, to repair damaged country trains.

Hundreds of train accidents are reported in Egypt every year. In February 2019, an unmanned locomotive crashed into a barrier at Cairos Main Railway Station, causing a major explosion and a fire that killed at least 25 people. The accident prompted the then Minister of Transport to resign. In August 2017, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two passenger trains collided near Cairo. Egypts most horrific clash was in 2002, when more than 300 people were killed after a fire broke out on an overnight train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

