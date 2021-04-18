COVID-19 spiral cases uphill in Ernakulam





For the second day in a row, Ernakulam registered over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, with 2,835 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. The active case load has reached 14,472, a sixfold increase from April 1 when the figure was at 2,401. Thripunithura recorded the largest number of new cases on Sunday with 88 people being positive. This was followed by Thrikkakara with 74 cases and Maradu with 68. Three health workers were among those infected. While 355 people tested negative on Sunday, 30,496 people remain in quarantine. For testing, 14,446 samples were collected. The positivity rate of the districts has moved by a little over 19% on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, the test positivity rate at Ernakulam was 19.33%, well above the State average of 16.77% of the day. The number of people recovering at home has risen to 10,147. In the first-line and second-line treatment centers, 367 people are recovering, while 763 patients are admitted to private hospitals. At COVID treatment centers in government institutions, 308 patients are recovering. A total of 52 people were admitted to the maritime hospital, INHS Sanjivani. According to figures from the district surveillance unit, 60.7% of active cases are asymptomatic, excluding people who tested positive on Sunday. We will not yet get all the results from the mass testing. “Once we get more results on Monday, we expect the number of cases to increase further,” said Dr. NK Kuttappan, District Medical Officer. The district oversight unit will prepare a growth action plan based on a case forecast for the coming weeks. Therefore, more oxygen supply beds will need to be prepared, along with additional FLTCs and home care centers, he said. The spread of the infection was currently seen throughout the district, although areas such as the Kochi Corporation were found to be more vulnerable due to the high population, he added. Within the Kochi Corporation, Fort Kochi registered 66 new cases, Palluruthy 54, Vyttila 35, Thoppumpady 31 and Elamakkara 30. Mattancherry and Palarivattom registered 29 new cases each. Mayor M. Anilkumar said one FLTC in Palluruthy had started operating while another was already operating in Mattancherry. Two other FLTCs, including one in a hall in Kaloor, will start operating soon, he said. A meeting of representatives of traders’ associations, trade unions, religious groups and Corporate officials will be convened on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the Corporate area, he added. vaccinations Since the existing stock of two vaccines for COVID-19 has been depleted, the vaccines were administered in only four centers on Sunday. The district received 30,000 doses of Covishield on Sunday and the doses will be distributed at vaccination centers on Monday. Given the stock unavailability in most centers, the rate of vaccination will only increase as more stock is taken, officials said.

