COVID-19 in Sask: 289 new cases, 205 recoveries, one death





After a delay in processing certain and inseparable cases, Saskatchewan reported 289 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and one more death due to disease associated with the new coronavirus. As of Saturday, 4,664 of the most transmitted coronavirus variants have been identified in Saskatchewan, over half of which have been in the Regina area. However, the central east, southwest, south-center and southeast areas, as well as Saskatoon, have all seen over 100 different cases as well. Of the 38,160 known COVID-19 cases so far in the province, 2,742 are considered active. The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 261 21.3 new cases per 100,000 population. 189 people in Saskatchewan are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 45 are in the ICU. (Saskatchewan Government) The new cases on Sunday are in the following provincial areas: Far Northwest: nine.

Far to the northeast: two.

Northwest: 21.

North center: 12.

Northeast: two.

Saskatoon: 32 years old

Central West: seven.

Central East: 26.

Regina: 106.

Southwest: six.

Southern Center: 15.

Southeast: 41. Ten new cases have information pending stay. There are currently 189 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 45 in intensive care. 30 people are in intensive care in Regina. The province also reported 205 new recoveries. There have been a total of 34,953 known recoveries as of Sunday. To date, 728,491 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 3,623 of which were processed on Saturday. The next shipment of vaccine was reduced 11,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province on Saturday. The total number of vaccines given in the province has now reached 345,126, and nearly half of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Those aged 48 and over can now book their vaccination appointment online or by phone. COVID-19 vaccination clinics by car and walking are now open to people aged 48-54. However, the Regina clinic has so far exhausted its supply of vaccines and is temporarily closed. The government does not expect it to reopen until May 2. The Ministry of Health has also said that a shipment of Moderna vaccines expected to arrive on April 26 has been reduced by 47 percent. The ministry says it is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Indigenous Services of Canada to mitigate the impact of this reduction on booked appointments and the availability of other vaccinations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos