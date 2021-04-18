1 person was arrested and charged outside the GraceLife Church





Parkland RCMP said one of the individuals who tried to tear down a temporary fence around GraceLife Church on April 11 was arrested and charged Sunday. The RCMP said officers saw a person outside GraceLife on Sunday morning and identified the individual as one of those involved in last week’s incident. READ MORE: Crowds gather outside GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Sunday to protest the closure The person was arrested and charged with embezzlement under $ 5,000 and obstruction, police said. The individual was released on bail for not participating in GraceLife Church property and for appearing in court June 30 in Stony Plain District Court, according to the RCMP. “Investigations continue to identify and locate other individuals involved in the April 11, 2021 criminal activities outside GraceLife Church,” reads a statement from the Parkland RCMP. READ MORE:Skaters go around GraceLife Church west of Edmonton while AHS physically closes the facility The story goes down the ad On April 7, a fence was erected around GraceLife in the direction of Alberta Health Services after the church failed to comply with COVID-19 provincial restrictions throughout the pandemic. On April 11, hundreds of people gathered outside the church to protest its closure. During the protest, Global News video caught a group of people pulling part of the fence while RCMP officers stood on the other side and other protesters tried to set it up again and scolded individuals.









2:09 Crowds gather outside GraceLife Church west of Edmonton on Sunday to protest the closure





The AHS said it will prevent church entry until people demonstrate the ability to meet restrictions. The GraceLife Church has decided not to follow these mandatory restrictions, nor have they tried to work with the AHS to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19, the AHS said on April 7. The story goes down the ad GraceLife pastor James Coates spent a month in jail for violating parole for failing to maintain services that ignored public health measures for capacity limits, physical distancing and disguise. He was released on March 22, 2021, after pleading guilty and fined $ 1,500. Anyone wishing to report information about the April 11 events at GraceLife is required to contact Parkland RCMP or Crime Stoppers. Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







