There was scarcely a cloud in the sky over England on the day of Prince Philip’s funeral. Unusual, but perfect for sending one of her favorite kings. In fact, the Royal Navy’s tribute to once a sailor and pilot was, in part, “fair winds and subsequent seas,” the maritime message for peaceful navigation. And for the Duke of Edinburgh, and everyone watching, it was his funeral.

Partly because of the limitations of COVID-19, but also because of its own royal desires, it was a relatively simple, scalable, and straightforward affair. But with all the elegant and meaningful details, she also summed up the man. Within a week or so of his death, it has been confirmed who was a broadband individual.

He was not merely the figure of the sometimes curious father, as portrayed, but a profound thinker, with interests in a range of fields from engineering and design to conservation and sports, and a man loved not only by his family, but very young people he helped through his charities.

And he was down to earth. We talked to some of his neighbors in Windsor, near London, right across the castle walls that would be one of his favorite places. Until we were told a few years ago, he would come out of the stables next to the castle with his horse and cart and roll into a block of a public road to reach the nearby park.

A pub owner told us he would always greet him, compliment him on the flowers outside the building, and complain that his sign needed painting. And another friend remembered that the man was pulling his Land Rover out of a parking lot, noticed the prince in his carriage and stopped. Instead, the prince also stopped and made sure the car came out first. As we learned at Saturday’s funeral, the prince liked his Land Rovers coffin carried in one for his final trip.

(Another top of the chapel for the prince’s sporting past: one of those chariots with his two favorite horses was parked near the Castle as the prince’s remains were moved to St. George’s Chapel for the funeral ceremony.)

In recent days people have told us stories about Prince Philip telling the right joke (or sometimes wrong!), Or just the right remark to put them quietly in a formal setting. Or if they did not know him personally, they told us how much they admired him.

My first story for Fox News was the death of Princess Diana. We all remember the great emotional outpouring at that time. Of course this landmark was quite different in many ways. But the deep feelings we heard about the prince, from close friends as well as the public, were almost the same in the depths of emotion.

A 22-year-old standing outside Buckingham Palace being cut with a half Mohawk haircut probably gave us the highest honor he could offer the prince: “The boy had class!”

Throughout the ever turbulent times of this Royal Family (including all the riots around Princess Diana), Prince Philip was known as a mender-fence. Beyond the grave he may have done it again. Throughout the procession that led to the funeral and the ceremony itself, Prince Harry was held either intentionally or accidentally at a distance from his father Prince Charles and brother William. Both were said to be angry at the controversial interview Harry and wife Meghan gave to Oprah earlier this year.

Then, after the ceremony was over, which was filled with prayers, songs, and simple reminiscences of the prince (and with a little help from the Duchess of Cambridge), Harry and William walked out of the chapel together, talking, close, almost laughing. noticed that Prince Philip would have liked it.

Finally, we remember the sad and enchanted old woman we talked to another day outside Buckingham Palace. She said she was not thinking about the prince. She was thinking and grieving for the queen. After more than 73 years of marriage, after decades of being close to him and giving him his support, he was gone.

And while she will have a wonderful and loving family around her, the first photo probably mostly after the funeral showed her the only one, distanced from COVID-19 and by fate, in a pan of St. George’s Chapel. It will be 95 this week. The prince would have been 100 years old in June.

I have heard from my family in the United States over the last few days. All were taken from the ritual and aura of the prince’s passing. Sometimes I think, with the popularity of “The Crown” TV series and all things royal, Americans are more beloved to “The Firm” than the British. Locals can sometimes cheat on the money they cost and on the fact that the institution may not seem to keep up with modern times.

It may have taken the Duke of Edinburgh to lose to remind them here and around the world how “with him” the prince (and kings) can be and what contribution he makes to society. Along with some laughter too.

Prince Philip’s reported wish upon his death was that the kings “simply mount me in the back of a Land Rover and take me to Windsor.” I guess he got that wish. And then some.