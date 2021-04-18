Federal budget to commit more than $ 2B to childcare, deficit should not exceed $ 400B: source

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will hand over the Liberal government’s first budget in two years on Monday, setting more than $ 2 billion for a national child care program while keeping last year’s federal deficit below $ 400 billion, has learned CBC News.

A senior government source who spoke to CBC News on Sunday on the condition that they not be named because they are not allowed to talk about the subject said differently from how some programs have been announced in past budgets, the next childcare announcement it will have nothing to do with hitting the expert panels, undertaking further studies or being fully subject to negotiations with the provinces.

The initial investment will be greater than the $ 2 billion that a report from the federal finance committee recently said should be the starting point of any national child care program and will be enough to lay the foundations of a national system on a full scale that sets both affordability and quality at its inception.

The source said the program will be the main part of the budget and will be designed to help women quickly, which means Canadians should expect to see something tangible in the next year up to 18 months.

Investing in child care plays into three key components of the federal government budget, which include introducing measures that address critical needs in the short, medium, and long term.

To deal with immediate concerns, the source said, the federal budget will acknowledge that pandemic financial support is still needed and will not be cut as the crisis drags on with the third wave worsening.

This information is approximately consistent with reporting by the Toronto Star earlier on Sunday that said Freeland would open a $ 12 billion extension to Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) as well as Canada Emergency Rental Support Programs and the blockade that have helped keep the business afloat. small over the past year.

Star also said that all “major pandemic support programs” will be extended until the fall.

Targeted support is coming, says the source

The second component of the budget, said the top government source, will include efforts aimed at supporting women, low-wage workers, students and those in essential jobs as the economy returns.

Childcare will be a big part of that, the source said, as will targeted assistance to small businesses.

As the pandemic-related federal financial support finally begins to run out, they will move on to something more targeted, the source told CBC News.

This information stands with the report from the Toronto Star, which said on Sunday that the federal government intends to introduce a new program called the Repair Employment Program of Canada.

Importers’s important to us to invest in rebuilding an economy that is still 300,000 fewer jobs than we were before the pandemic. – Minister of Environment Jonathan Wilkinson

Under the program, Star reported, companies that have relied on CEWS would be able to access up to $ 1,100 for each four-week term of a new employee.

The third component of the budget will focus on long-term efforts that help reduce the deficit and lay the groundwork for a sustainable recovery that addresses both climate change and the social inequalities posed by the pandemic.

“We want to give people the confidence that they can make decisions now so that they are ready when the economy returns,” the government source said.

Deficit size

The $ 70 billion to $ 100 billion federal government said it will use to help stimulate the economy will not all be allocated to Monday’s budget, but the general direction of where that money will be included.

The federal government has faced criticism for the stimulus program outlined in the autumn economic update unveiled in Novemberas being unnecessary in the face of what many expect to be a strong economic recovery as closed Canadians prepare to spray as soon as the pandemic peters leave.

“While a temporary stimulus of this magnitude is likely to provide a significant boost to the Canadian economy, it will result in materially larger budget deficits and higher federal debt for the medium term,” a said the latest report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).

This opinion was also expressed by the shadow budget presented by CD Howe Institute, who said “fiscal stability” would be “jeopardized” by spending up to $ 100 billion on stimulus.

Despite that criticism, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told CBC political correspondent Rosemary Barton on Sunday that financial support from 2008-09 had returned very quickly and that organizations such as the International Monetary Fund had warned Canada not to shy away from investing in jobs and growth if you want the economy to reopen.

“Our view is in line with our European counterparts that it is; it is important for us to invest in rebuilding an economy that is still 300,000 fewer jobs than we were before the pandemic,” he toldRosemary Barton Direct.

“Our goal is to move forward, to invest in jobs and growth, to rebuild this economy and to ensure that Canada will be strong and prosperous as we move forward.”

The top government source also said the expected deficit for last year will not exceed $ 400 billion and may be slightly lower than expected, but declined to provide an exact figure.

The PBO estimated the deficit for fiscal year 2020-21 at $ 363.4 billion, excluding any of the stimulus expenditures. The Howe CD Institute, which also does not include incentive spending, puts that number at $ 388.7 billion.

bie economic declaration set the deficit for the previous year at $ 381.6 billion.

Despite the exact total spending for last year, restoring federal government books will take time, and the source said Canadians should not expect to see major changes to the tax code, including the introduction of a taxable asset towards the return of money just yet.