International
Why Honduras has become one of the most dangerous countries in the world for land rights activists | World News
Honduras has become one of the most dangerous countries in the world for environmental rights activists after a series of killings in the Central American country over the past two years.
Last month, three local leaders were shot dead in the north of the country – following the abduction and disappearance of four activists last summer.
And at least 14 other men and women were killed in similar circumstances in July 2019.
All the dead and missing are members of the indigenous black Garifuna people, who have fought to keep their ancestral lands for decades.
Drug cartels, palm oil producers and tourism developers all have different reasons for taking control of Garifuna land, and little is being done to protect communities from intimidation and violence.
The Garifuna, an Afro-Caribbean population originating from St. Vincent Island who were expelled from their homeland by the British in the 1700s, have lived on the Caribbean coast for generations.
The small communities inhabiting this biodiversity paradise of blue seas and white sandy beaches lined with palm trees have survived for generations in the fish they get from the waters and vegetables they grow.
But the natural beauty, abundance of palm oil and its coastal location here in northern Honduras has brought murder and violence to an unprepared community to defend itself.
Early in the morning of July 18, 2020 three black SUVs traveled through Triunfo de la Cruz, going from house to house, looking for their targets.
This small community, like most of the world, was at a standstill.
Everyone was home.
Snyder Centeno Thomas, 27, the community president, was tortured outside his home and forced into one of the waiting vehicles.
He was joined by Swami Mejia Garcia, Mizael Rochez Calix, Milton Martinez Alvarez and Rafael Juarez Mejia – a visiting visitor to the community. All were pulled from their homes at gunpoint and deported.
They have not been seen or heard since then and the community fears they are, in all likelihood, dead.
There are rumors, there are theories and there are unanswered questions – but no one knows why the men were targeted.
The only concrete point of connection to a land grab – a dispute over territory brought by drug cartels who want to use the shores of Garifuna to relocate drugs to America, or a dispute over a plantation that foreigners sought to produce oil palm.
Ever since the community leader and others were abducted, the burden of responsibility has fallen on Caesar Benedict.
Caesar is a man who spoke quietly and with a steely determination. He is leading the community for now and believes there is a much bigger issue – one that involves the government.
“There is no doubt in our minds that the state is responsible for the abduction of our colleagues and we have not received a response about them to date,” he told me.
Caesar believes Garifuna are targeted because they are challenging the state to honor an old land deal.
“We attribute it to a land problem,” he said. “It is directly a land problem because we have been working to regain our land and the state does not want to enforce the decision of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.”
In the early 1800s, Garifuna granted legal rights to their land as compensation for their share in the struggle for Honduran independence.
In 2015, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights confirmed Garifuna’s collective ownership of the land and found the Honduran state responsible for the violation of these rights.
“In Honduras there are always people, there are landowners, people who have ties to the government, who want to seize or are seizing land in our communities,” Caesar told me, moving to the unspoilt beaches.
“And indeed, above all, they are looking for fertile agricultural land, for hydropower plants, for tourism and hotels in our communities without consulting us, and without considering us as a community.”
Authorities have accused the missing men of being involved in drug cartels and say their abduction was a wrong deal.
But Joanna Sacasa, a relative of one of the men, objects to this. She approached us wanting to talk – wanting people to know that men had done nothing wrong.
“They always protected the community – I have never seen them get involved in anything wrong,” she explained.
She, like Caesar, believes that Garifuna is being painted to cover the real issue – that of territory. “When I think about it, the land our ancestors left us, there are people who covet it.”
The Honduran state denies involvement and has promised to investigate the abductions.
An internal government person we contacted who does not want to be named because he is not authorized to speak on the case told us publicly that although there is an ongoing investigation, he has no real desire to find out what happened.
“What I can tell you is that for the government this is not very important,” he said. “The only reason being investigated is because of social pressure and international pressure. I would go so far as to say that if this crime had not been reported by the international media, it would not have been investigated, like the hundreds of disappearances we have in this country “.
Despite the pressure on them, Garifuna says they are determined to fight this.
“I’m very scared, because we as Garifuna people were not used to this kind of life,” Caesar told me, growing more and more exciting as we talked.
“Since they kidnapped our fellow activists, our mayor Snider and others, we have seriously lost a lot of young people. They have grown up with fear. Some families have left and young people … they do not want to continue to fight anymore.”
Caesar, like many in this community, draws strength from outside support. Many families stay afloat economically thanks to Garifuna Americans living in the United States who send money to relatives here.
But, in the end, they admit that they are on their own. “If we do not continue to fight, we all lose. And that is one of the reasons I have not been able to leave the country, because I feel that if I leave … our war will end.”
It may have been hundreds of years ago, but being ostracized once has left this community determined to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Surviving by land and sea is almost possible, but a sustained attack on their natural resources, their environment and their people can see that his vulnerable group was once again destroyed.
