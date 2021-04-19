Sports World Reacts to ‘Super League’ News





If it is happening in football, can it happen in other sports? And, even if it could not, what would it look like if it happened? These are the questions sports fans are asking after Sunday’s bomb news from the football world. According to numerous reports, some of the best football clubs in Europe are breaking away from their leagues to start their “Super League”. The Super League officially announced the news on Sunday evening. Super League announced pic.twitter.com/nAooYowBZ3 – Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 18, 2021 New York Times there were more details. Talks between the clubs reportedly continued for months. A dozen of the world’s richest and most historic football clubs announced on Sunday that they had formed an isolated competition of European clubs that, if realized, would bring down the structures, economy and relationships that have bound global football for nearly a century. . After months of secret talks, detached teams – which include Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain; Manchester United and Liverpool in England; and Juventus and AC Milan in Italy – announced their plans late Sunday. They said they planned to add at least three more founding members, hold midweek matches that would put the league in direct competition with the existing Champions League, and start playing “as soon as possible” . While this is definitely massive for global football, it has fans of other sports asking about opportunities for their leagues. What would a college football superleague be like? Welcome to the Southern Super League! Normal season in the fall, Superleague in the spring! pic.twitter.com/tf4mimp6la – RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 18, 2021 Others, meanwhile, are saying the new football super league is the equivalent of what the NFL has been doing for decades. This European Super League has got a real NFL atmosphere for that, with two big groups of teams finally coming together for the knockout rounds and having no element of falling into it. It will be a complete massacre in the coming weeks as the consequences, legal threats and plans are numerous. – Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) April 18, 2021 Or the NBA The Super League would be a fun idea if there was a referral / promotion system that covered all of Europe. Think if it is as exclusive as it is now, we are heading towards a European NBA. The superstars got into a championship, which awaits. – Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 18, 2021 One thing is for sure: this will be fascinating enough to be seen over the next two years. The global football landscape as we know it can change drastically.







