7 cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

Nova Scotia reported seven new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including a second staff member at a long-term care facility in Dartmouth.

There are now 49 active cases of the virus in the province.

Three of the new cases are in the eastern health zone and involve trips outside Canada’s Atlantic, according to an announcement from the province.

The other four are in the central area. Two of these are close contacts of previously reported cases, one relates to international travel and one is under investigation.

The case in elementary school

Late Sunday, public health issued a notice regarding a case related to South Woodside Primary School in Dartmouth.

All students and staff at the school are required to be tested by “an abundance of care”, according to the announcement. But the statement said they would not need to self-isolate themselves unless they were experiencing symptoms or identifying as close contacts.

Public health will be in direct contact with the occasional close contact, who will be required to be tested and isolated for 14 days.

The school will be closed and students will be learning from home by Thursday, the release said. A deep cleansing will be done during that time.

This case will be included in Monday’s COVID-19 case count update.

Glasgow Hall testing staff

One of the cases of close contact in the central area is a second staff member at Glasgow Hall, a long-term care institution in Dartmouth run by Shannex.

The first staff member to test positive was reported on Saturday.

“All appropriate steps are being taken to contain this explosion for the safety of residents and staff at Glasgow Hall,” Prime Minister Iain Rankin said in a statement.

“As we continue to fight this virus and its variants, it is more important than ever for Nova Scotians to stay vigilant, follow all public health measures and get vaccinated as soon as it is their turn.”

Residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms and the facility is closed to designated visitors and caretakers, the province said.

All residents have been tested. Testing ended on Saturday for all staff who are close contacts of two staff members who were positive, while all other staff will be sworn in on Sunday.

In a statement Sunday, Shannex said the test results so far for their residents are negative, but not all results have been returned.

Residents will remain under isolation precautions, and Shannex said it will work with Public Health to determine “if and when” a review can be done for residents and employees.

Most residents of the facility are fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the province said, while working to support any remaining residents and staff wishing to be vaccinated.

When asked if the person who tested positive was vaccinated, the province said they could not share details about the cases for privacy reasons.

Gill Costello, Shannex spokesman, said in an email Sunday that they also could not talk about specific employee issues.

Asked if the company could confirm an estimate or percentage, Costello said “almost all residents” at Glasgow Hall have been vaccinated, as well as “most” staff.

“We hope this situation helps people see that this virus is still in our communities and we need to continue to follow public health guidelines and consider vaccination,” Costello said.

Nova Scotia Health confirms the positive case

The Nova Scotia health authority confirmed on Sunday that one of its central health care workers tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of this case, eight other health care workers are in isolation, authority spokeswoman Wendy Walters said in an email.

Walters said the health authority could not share details about the employee’s role or location for privacy reasons.

The case was reported last week, Walters said, and is not among the new cases on Sunday.

As with any investigation of the case, Walters said contact tracking, testing and isolation of close contacts has occurred.

NS has discovered the first case of the first variant in Brazil

Regardless of Sunday’s cases, Nova Scotia is now reporting 22 new variant cases 19 UK, two South African and one Brazilian.

This is the first time the first variant discovered in Brazil has been discovered in the province, he said there.

There have been 63 cases of the first variant discovered in the UK and 12 cases of the first variant discovered in South Africa.

“While most of our cases have been confirmed as variants, it is a good sign that these cases are mainly due to travel. We are detecting them through testing and containing them before they become widespread within Nova Scotia,” said Drs. Robert Strang, said the chief health officer.

Nova Scotia Health Laboratories completed 2,052 tests on Saturday. Two people are in the hospital.

The NSLC also wrote on Twitter about a new case regarding their location on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax.

We just learned about a COVID-19 case at our Joe Howe store in Halifax. We have closed the shop today for disinfection and are awaiting further instructions from Public Health. We provide you with an update as soon as we have information to share. –@theNSLC

Rankin considering how to help Ontario

Prime Minister Iain Rankin spoke with Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford on Sunday morning about the dire COVID-19 situation in that province, which followed a call Saturday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and two other Atlantic prime ministers.

The revised modeling suggests that Ontario could see up to 18,000 daily cases by the end of May.

This afternoon, in response to the rapidly growing COVID-19 case numbers across Ontario, I reached out to the Prime Ministers @FureyAndrew, @DennyKing, and @IainTRankin. We talked about how we can work together to help Ontarians get through this third wave. pic.twitter.com/QtGHHW8Nh1 –@JustinTrudeau

Nova Scotia is unable to reallocate vaccines, according to Rankin. But he said in a statement Sunday that he urged provincial officials “to consider what resources we are able to secure” while continuing to keep the Nova Scotians safe.

Rankin spoke to reporters in Nova Scotia on Sunday about the phone call with Trudeau, saying the prime minister offered to help offset any transportation costs if the provinces could send people or equipment.

“We will continue to look at the Department of Health and see what resources we can make available,” he said.

When asked if Nova Scotia was able to send medical teams, Rankin said: “I would not say team.” But he added that the government is looking at what is available while acknowledging that the province could be hit with some cases “that could change our scenario very quickly”.

Newfoundland and Labrador Prime Minister Andrew Furey told the CBC on Sunday that the province is seeking to send medical equipment and professionals to Ontario to provide assistance and relief to staff there.

He is not planning any vaccines with Ontario, but hopes sending even a small unit of people can make a big impact in such a crisis.

New rules for using the mask

During Friday’s announcement of COVID-19 with Rankin, Strang announced that masks should be worn outdoors where physical distancing is not possible, such as farmers markets and festivals.

Masks will also be required in restaurants and bars, indoors and outdoors in courtyards, including when entering, exiting or getting up from a table. Strang said the masks can be removed after customers sit down and eat or drink.

Strang said this is due to the types of variant now common, and their greater ability to be transmitted between people.

New exposure announcements

Nova Scotia Health reported announcements of new location and flight exposure on Sunday.

Anyone who has worked or visited the following places on the specified dates and times should book a COVID-19 testself-assessment websiteor by contacting 811, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals who were in the following locations during the listed times should not be isolated while awaiting test results unless they have symptoms of COVID-19.

(Corrected date) Walmart at BayersLake at 220 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax, April 12 between 5: 30-7: 30 p.m. Anyone exposed can develop symptoms until April 26th.

Anyone exposed can develop symptoms until April 26th. (Corrected time) Sackville Public Library at 636 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville, April 14 between 1:30 pm – 7:30 pm and April 15 between 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anyone exposed can develop symptoms until April 29th.

Anyone exposed can develop symptoms until April 29th. Superstoreat 5178 St. Margaret’s Bay Rd., Upper Tantalum on April 15 between 4-6 pm Anyone exposed can develop symptoms by April 29th.

Anyone exposed can develop symptoms by April 29th. GoodLife Fitness Sackville, Downsview Plaza at 720 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackvilleon April 15 and 16 between 9:30 and 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed can develop symptoms by April 30th.

Anyone exposed can develop symptoms by April 30th. NSLCat 3601 Joseph Howe Dr, Halifax April 15 and 16 between 3:30 pm and 9:30 pm Anyone exposed can develop symptoms by April 30th.

Anyone exposed can develop symptoms by April 30th. Booster at 720 Sackville Dr Unit # 105, Lower Sackvilleon April 16 between 12:30 and 2 p.m. Anyone exposed can develop symptoms by April 30th.

Anyone exposed can develop symptoms by April 30th. Lower Sackville Superstore 745 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville) on April 16 between 1:00 pm and 2:30 pmAnyone exposed can develop symptoms by April 30th.

Anyonewho was followingflights to specified lines and locationsmust book a COVID-19 testself-assessment websiteor by contacting 811, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate themselves as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

(Corrected date) Air Canada Flight 624 from Toronto on April 13 (21:30) arriving in Halifax (12:05 am April 14). Passengers in rows 20-26 seats A, C and D. Anyone exposed can develop symptoms until April 29th.

Anyone exposed can develop symptoms until April 29th. Air Canada Flight 624 from Toronto April 15 (21:15) to Halifax (12:05 am April 16). Passengers in rows 1-3 seats A, C, D and F. Anyone who may be exposed can develop symptoms by April 29th.

Anyone who may be exposed can develop symptoms by April 29th. West Jet Flight 232 from Calgary on April 16 (9:30 am) to Halifax (5:18 pm). All passengers.Anyone exposed can develop symptoms until April 29th.

