



The largest iceberg in the world has practically melted, according to satellite data. The 5,800sq km (2,239sq miles) ice block known as the A68a broke off Antarctica Larsen C ice shelf of the peninsula in July 2017. But satellite images now show that the iceberg has been torn to pieces, which are too small to be traced further, the U.S. National Ice Center said. Image:

The graph shows the iceberg path over the past few weeks

Image:

A plane in Antarctica (Photo: David White)

Image:

The iceberg is cut into small pieces, which are too small to be found further

The iceberg spent two years not moving much before being caught by a strong current pushing it northeast. The structure caught my attention in December last year when it looked like it could hit the island of South Georgia, while traveling across the Southern Antarctic Front. There were concerns that it would threaten the diverse wildlife of the island if it affected. Image:

A68a photographed by a RAF aircraft in December. Photo: BFSAI / Philip Dye Body

Image:

The A68a was too big to take in a picture when monitored near South Georgia. Photo: BFSAI / PHILIP DYE CORPORAL

An RAF reconnaissance aircraft was designed to capture images of the A68a in an attempt to predict where it might travel. At this point, the A68a has measured 4,200 km2 (1,622sq miles) but it has shrunk even further this year, with numerous icebergs spawning from it since January. Register at ClimateCast at Spotify, Apple podcasts, or Spreaker The last clear image of the A68a was made on Friday. It showed that the iceberg had shrunk to just three to two nautical miles. Image:

Satellite image from Friday 16th April showing the A68a at two to three nautical miles. Photo: US National Ice Center

Climate situation is ‘extremely urgent’

The U.S. National Ice Center, which names, tracks, and documents Antarctic icebergs, studies only icebergs that are at least 20 nautical miles long or weigh 10 nautical miles at its longest axis. The center told Sky News it would not make an official statement on the destruction of the A68a but confirmed that it had fallen below the minimum size criteria they use to track icebergs. Sky News broadcasts the first daily headline news on climate change. Directed by Anna Jones, the Daily Climate Show is following Sky News correspondents as they investigate how global warming is changing our landscape and how we all live our lives. The show will also highlight solutions to the crisis and show how small changes can make a big difference.

