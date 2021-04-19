International
Atlantic prime ministers consider reallocation of COVID-19 resources in Ontario to be hit hard
Atlantic Prime Ministers say they are considering what resources could be relocated to Ontario as the province tackles a tough third wave of COVID-19.
Three in four provincial leaders spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday evening to discuss what assistance could be provided.
Ontario reported 4,362 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 34 new deaths, marking a third wave height and bringing the death toll in the province to 7,698.
There are 2,065 Ontarians hospitalized with the virus.
Read more:
Ontario reports more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Nova Scotia Prime Minister Iain Rankin wrote on Twitter Sunday that he spoke with Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, following Ford’s plea for a reorientation of vaccines from Atlantic Canada.
At a provincial conference Friday, Rankin said giving up vaccines is not an option for Nova Scotia. But in Sunday’s tweet, he said more aid could be available.
“While Nova Scotia is unable to reallocate vaccines, I have urged our officials to consider the resources we are able to provide while continuing to keep Nova Scotians safe,” Rankin said in a tweet.
Island’s Prime Minister Edward Dennis King wrote on Twitter Saturday night, saying he had asked his teams to “undertake a scan of the current situation (PEI).”
“Our first priority remains to protect the health and safety of the islands,” King said, adding that the province needs to prepare for the possible arrival of a third wave in the region.
“As we seek to provide assistance to our Canadian colleagues in need, we must strive to remain fully prepared for what we may face,” he wrote.
Trends
Ontario reports 4,250 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths
Ontario government changes new interim COVID-19 police powers following widespread response
Newfoundland and Labrador Prime Minister Andrew Furey wrote on Twitter:To be part of #EkipiCanada means to unite this is the power of this federation. ”
New Brunswick Prime Minister Blaine Higgs was not on the phone with Trudeau.
The province has been facing a severe outbreak of COVID-19 variants in the Edmundston region, which remains under blockade.
Higgs has expressed some willingness to look at deviant vaccines, but opposition Liberals say that should not happen. In a press release Saturday, New Brunswick Liberals urged the government to keep vaccines in the province.
“Any vaccine that arrives in New Brunswick should be used in New Brunswick,” said interim leader Roger Melanson.
“Outbreaks like the one in Zone 4 could happen in any other region of the province.”
Canadian doctors call for national vaccination strategies
Melanson said the province should focus on getting vaccines in the arms of anyone who wants one, before helping other provinces.
“When people fly in planes and there is turbulence or an incident and the oxygen mask falls on your face, what do they tell you? Put yourself first and then help others. “I think that’s what we need to do in New Brunswick,” Melanson said in an interview.
In an email Sunday afternoon to Global News, Higgs’s office said it has ongoing talks with the federal government on those resources New Brunswick may be able to share.
“This is a decision that will be taken by the all-party cabinet committee for COVID-19 and by the cabinet with input from regional health authorities,” read the statement on behalf of Nicolle Carlin.
“Any human resources that could potentially be shared would also be based on medical professionals in our province, who are volunteering to help another province.”
New Brunswick has been focusing on vaccinating cross-border travelers like trucks and others moving back and forth in Quebec and Maine for work.
It is really important to have all our cross-border activity as protected as possible. That would limit exposure in the province, Higgs told reporters Tuesday.
Global News has reached the office of Prime Minister Higgs and will update this article with comments.
