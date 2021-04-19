Police criticize ABV, say he pressured SP to arrest Jagans family members- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: A day after the letter dismissed by the suspended IPS AB officer Venkateswara Rao (ABV) to the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) providing information on the assassination of YS Vivekananda Reddy – former Minister and MP and uncle of the Prime Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy – came to light, State police found fault with former Intelligence chief for wrongly implicating Jagan’s family members in the murder case. Addressing the media on Sunday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Technical) and official spokesman G Palaraju, IPS RN Officers Association member Ammi Reddy and former Kadapa PS Rahul Dev Sharma said the former Intelligence Chief violated all rules. India’s service hiding evidence related to the sensational murder case. Palaraju the main facts of the case and criticized ABV for publishing the CBI written letter claiming that the investigative team made no attempt to obtain information from him. He asked ABV why he did not share information with previous investigative agencies even though he played a crucial role in investigating the case as the Chief of Intelligence at the time. “If he really wanted to help the investigation team solve the murder case, he could have submitted the evidence to the CBI in a closed cover. Instead, he made the letter public, claiming that even the CBI failed to get his help. “ Explaining the incidents that occurred in 2019, Palaraju said ABV was monitoring the investigation and was sharing details with then-Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “The previous government ruled the country for three months after the assassination. Then why did he not use the important information he had about the murder when he was an active part of the investigation. It is mandatory for every officer to disclose every single detail of the offspring during departure. Since last year, the issue has been with the CBI and what did it take ABV more than two years to come up with this information? “Palaraju wanted to know. He also claimed that the IPS officer of the 1988 groups and the previous government had pressured at the time Kadapa SP Rahul Dev Sharma to arrest members of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family when he was the Leader of the Opposition. “We understand that he (ABV) pressured at the time SP Rahul Dev Sharma and other officers to implicate Jagan and his family in this murder case. There is no need to publish the shot letters to the CBI,” he thought. , adding that the image of the state police was the whole purpose of ABV. Former Kadapa SP Rahul, who was at the press conference, admitted that pressure had been exerted during the investigation. Palaraju also said that ABV’s action by issuing a written letter to the CBI director and another letter to the Chief Secretary requesting a CBI investigation into “creating false documents” to prove him guilty in the investigation into the procurement of surveillance equipment is in violation. of AIS rules of conduct. ABV may be liable for action under Sections 201 and 202 of the IPC and AIS rules. However, he did not say whether the State Police would launch action against ABV or not.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos