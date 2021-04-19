Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and surrounding areas: La Soufrire Volcanic Eruption (MDRVC005) – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines





This emergency appeal requires a total of CHF 2 million Swiss francs on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Red Cross of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVGRC), the Society of Barbados Red Cross (BRCS), St. Lucia Red Cross (SLRC) and Grenada Red Cross Association (GRCS) to provide 18-month assistance and support to 5,400 people affected by the La Soufrière volcanic eruption. The operation will focus on the following areas: Housing and Essential Family Items (EHI), Living and Basic Needs, Health and Psychosocial Support (PSS), Sewerage and Water Hygiene (WASH), Protection, Gender & Inclusion (PG), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). These areas will be supported and improved by the following enabling actions: Strengthening National Societies, influencing others as strategic partners, and Strengthening Coordination and Accountability. A. EVENTS P TOR DATN 29 December 2020: La Soufrière volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) shows signs of activity, including eruptions, volcanic dome formation, changes in crater lake, and seismic activity. SVGRC engaged in preparedness activities together with NEMO. April 8, 2021: Volcanic activity increases. The SVG Prime Minister declares a Red alert and orders the evacuation of the surrounding areas. April 9, 2021: La Soufrière volcano erupts, releasing a 10 km cloud of ash into the sky, displacing some 16,000 people in the red and orange zones. April 10, 2021: National Society Activates Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and volunteers notified April 11, 2021: Numerous explosions occur from early morning until afternoon. SVGRC assists in evacuations under the guidance and guidance of government agencies and support is provided in assisting persons in shelters April 12, 2021: CHF 266,000 is allocated by the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to provide 2,100 people with direct assistance (MDRVC005). April 13, 2021: IFRC Surge Capacity is deployed to the SVG, including Rapid Response personnel (Disaster Manager, Finance) and Head of Country Group Delegation. April 18, 2021: IFRC launches emergency call for CHF 2 million to support 5,400 people for 18 months

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos