China’s population to enter negative growth after 2025: Report, World News

The demographics of the most populous country in the world will change as China will experience negative growth after 2025, which will result in a lack of consumer demand, a well-known Chinese economist has warned.

China’s population is set to peak in just four years and the milestone will be marked by a significant drop in consumer demand, said Cai Fang, a member of the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank.

“When the total population enters negative growth (after 2025), there will be a shortage of demand,” Mr Cai was quoted as saying on Sunday by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

“We need to pay attention to the impact of demographics on future consumption,” he said.

Mr Cai’s comments came as China will release its latest census later this month.

According to a PBOC study released a few days ago, China should immediately liberalize its birth policies or face a scenario in which it has a lower share of workers and a higher burden of caring for it. seniors than the United States by 2050.

In a rare honest assessment, four researchers from the PBOC said the country should not interfere in people’s ability to have children or it would be too late to reverse the economic impact of a declining population.

Since 2016, Chinese couples have been allowed to have two children.

“We should not hesitate and wait for the effects of existing birth policies,” the researchers said in a working paper published earlier this week.

“Birth liberalization should happen now when there are some residents who still want to have children but can’t. It is useless to liberalize it when no one wants to have children,” she said.

After implementing the controversial one-child policy for more than three decades, China is facing a demographic crisis with an aging population rapidly over 60 years, which according to official figures, has grown to 420 million in 2019.

The two-child policy, which was implemented from 2016, failed to affect low birth rates as the number of newborns fell by two million in 2018.

China as a whole saw 580,000 fewer newborns in 2019 compared to 2018, marking the third consecutive year of decline since the implementation of the universal policy with two children in the territory, according to official data.

According to China’s statistics office, the country had a population of 1.34 billion in 2010 with an annual growth rate of 0.57 percent, down from 1.07 percent a decade ago.

Mr Cai said the number of Chinese working-age had been declining since 2010, which had mainly affected the supply side of the economy.

He said that if people of working age would face the extra financial burden of looking for an elderly relative while trying to start a family, it would make them more expected than consumed.

This would be bad news for the economy as the government has in recent years sought to drive growth through domestic consumption.

“The cost of having children, parents and education are the biggest barriers for young couples,” Mr Cai said.

“For seniors, we need to increase their job participation and social security benefits so that they can contribute and participate in economic growth, while also maintaining consumer demand,” he said.

The government should also do more to stimulate consumption among low-income groups who had a higher propensity for spending than the rich, he said.