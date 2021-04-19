International
China’s population to enter negative growth after 2025: Report, World News
The demographics of the most populous country in the world will change as China will experience negative growth after 2025, which will result in a lack of consumer demand, a well-known Chinese economist has warned.
China’s population is set to peak in just four years and the milestone will be marked by a significant drop in consumer demand, said Cai Fang, a member of the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank.
“When the total population enters negative growth (after 2025), there will be a shortage of demand,” Mr Cai was quoted as saying on Sunday by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.
“We need to pay attention to the impact of demographics on future consumption,” he said.
Mr Cai’s comments came as China will release its latest census later this month.
According to a PBOC study released a few days ago, China should immediately liberalize its birth policies or face a scenario in which it has a lower share of workers and a higher burden of caring for it. seniors than the United States by 2050.
In a rare honest assessment, four researchers from the PBOC said the country should not interfere in people’s ability to have children or it would be too late to reverse the economic impact of a declining population.
Since 2016, Chinese couples have been allowed to have two children.
“We should not hesitate and wait for the effects of existing birth policies,” the researchers said in a working paper published earlier this week.
“Birth liberalization should happen now when there are some residents who still want to have children but can’t. It is useless to liberalize it when no one wants to have children,” she said.
After implementing the controversial one-child policy for more than three decades, China is facing a demographic crisis with an aging population rapidly over 60 years, which according to official figures, has grown to 420 million in 2019.
The two-child policy, which was implemented from 2016, failed to affect low birth rates as the number of newborns fell by two million in 2018.
China as a whole saw 580,000 fewer newborns in 2019 compared to 2018, marking the third consecutive year of decline since the implementation of the universal policy with two children in the territory, according to official data.
According to China’s statistics office, the country had a population of 1.34 billion in 2010 with an annual growth rate of 0.57 percent, down from 1.07 percent a decade ago.
Mr Cai said the number of Chinese working-age had been declining since 2010, which had mainly affected the supply side of the economy.
He said that if people of working age would face the extra financial burden of looking for an elderly relative while trying to start a family, it would make them more expected than consumed.
This would be bad news for the economy as the government has in recent years sought to drive growth through domestic consumption.
“The cost of having children, parents and education are the biggest barriers for young couples,” Mr Cai said.
“For seniors, we need to increase their job participation and social security benefits so that they can contribute and participate in economic growth, while also maintaining consumer demand,” he said.
The government should also do more to stimulate consumption among low-income groups who had a higher propensity for spending than the rich, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]