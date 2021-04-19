Google Doodle celebrates the 151st anniversary of the birth of Russian Princess Vera Gedroits





Vera Gedroits was a military surgeon, professor, poet and author who participated in both the Russo-Japanese War and the First World War.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 151st birthday of Russian military surgeon, professor, poet and author – Vera Gedroits. Born into a royal family and daughter of a Russian Prince, Princess Gedroits was the first female military surgeon in Russia, the first female professor of surgery, and the first woman to serve as a physician in the Imperial Palace of Russia. She took part in the Russo-Japanese War of 1904 and later in World War I in 1914. She died in 1932 at the age of 61 due to uterine cancer. Google accepts her work and achievements in life thanking her “for pushing the world of medicine forward, even with the chances accumulated against you”. Background Born in April 1870 to Daria Konstantinovna Mikhau and Prince Ignatiy Ignatievich Gedroits, she was the middle child for five siblings. She also has a younger brother Seergi who died young and inspired her style name Sergei Gedroits. Her father was of Lithuanian royal descent and in 1878 received the title ‘Prince’ for him and his heirs. After taking part in a revolution and being discovered, she managed to go to Switzerland and complete her medical education at the age of 22 years. She returned to Russia and started working with the Red Cross. She would continue to take part in the Russo-Japanese War and even in World War I, working on the front lines as a surgeon. During her time in the war, she saw and operated on many abdominal and chest wounds, amputations, facial and tendon reconstructions, bowel resection, hysterectomy, skull scarring, and bone grafting. She would be considered an expert in cases of bone tuberculosis, infection and inguinal hernia, she also published studies in surgeries for obstetrics, thyroid gland and tumors. After the war with Japan, Gedroits received royal recognition and in 1909 was appointed as an old “ordinator” in hospitals at Tsarskoe Selo Palace and Pavlovsk Palace. She was also a pediatrician and cared for the children of the imperial family. She would stay there until called for World War I. After the war, Gedroits returned to Kiev and was appointed professor of surgery at Kiev University until 1929. She was removed from her post and spent the rest of her life as the author of fictional autobiographies.

