What to look for as former cabinet ministers testify in BC money laundering probe

British Colombians will hear directly from former cabinet ministers for the first time this week as the BC money laundering investigation enters a new phase.

Former Liberal Prime Minister Christy Clark and former Finance Minister Mike de Jong, Opposition Leader Shirly Bond, along with a handful of top deputy ministers, will testify before the Cullen Commission in the coming days.

Global News will hold the testimony live.

In a year dominated by COVID-19, Fraser Valley University political science professor Hamish Telford said it would be the first time many in BC are expected to observe the proceedings.

“For many people in public, this is the most important week, where we will finally hear from the best players and whether they will take responsibility for what happened to the casinos,” Telford told Global News.

“I think a lot of people will ask for at least some expressions of grief and take responsibility for that.”

Former Gaming Minister Rich Coleman, former public safety minister and attorney general Kash Heed and current attorney general David Eby are scheduled to testify all next week.

Up to this point, the commission has heard from former ranking police officers, casino staff, game regulators and other industry figures.











Evidence to date has confirmed the lack of political will to crack down on dubious cash transactions, and that BC Lottery Corporation and casino managers pursued high-wheelchair revenue, despite being warned by investigators that gaming equipment was being used for it. laundered money from international drug gangs.

With political decision-makers now taking a stand, Telford said he would observe as much as they knew about the issue.

“In my memory, the name of the Prime Minister has not been released. So how much was she in the eye for this and what does it mean? “So I think this is what everyone expects to hear.”

“The next thing I will ask is the consistency of the testimony between the ministers who testify. Do they tell the same story? And if so, is it a credible story they are telling or have different memories, remembering that they served at different times and would have dealt with different officials?

2:37 The former head of the gambling regulator BC testifies to the Cullen Commission





Former head of BC gambling regulator testifies to Cullen Commission on February 8, 2021



“From the commission’s point of view, the evidence of the coming weeks may not be so important in concluding its final report,” Telford said.

But for the public, he said future evidence could be the “tip of the investigation”, as much of what has been said so far has been complex and at some procedural points, making it relatively inaccessible to the consumer of news random.

He said this will change as the public hears from people who know them well and may believe or have voted for him.

“I am not expecting any bomb, to be honest. “We have heard some very serious accusations, but I think the ministers will tell a different story,” he said.

“They are very capable communicators and I think they will sound credible and reliable. “So it will be up to the commissioner if there is contradictory evidence to determine whose evidence is more credible.”

Telford will also take a closer look at Eby’s testimony, noting that the attorney general will need to sound credible and not appear to be trying to get party points.

For public tuning, Telford warned that what has been heard over the next two weeks will not tell the whole story of the investigation.

“The public must reserve the trial until we receive the commissioner’s report. “This is the moment when we get the whole story, the evidence analyzed, if you will, by the commissioner who determines what is credible,” he said.

“This is what we really need to look for and the recommendations he gives regarding his findings.”

The following is the Cullen Commission’s next schedule:

19 April 2021

Sam MacLeod, Assistant Deputy Minister and Director General, Gaming Policy and Enforcement Division

Christy Clark, Former Prime Minister

Kevin Begg, Former Assistant Deputy Minister, Community Police and Security Branch; Former Director of Police Services

Lori Wanamaker , Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of the Cabinet and Chief of Public Service of British Columbia; Former Deputy Minister of Finance; Former Deputy Minister of Public Safety and Advocate General

, Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of the Cabinet and Chief of Public Service of British Columbia; Former Deputy Minister of Finance; Former Deputy Minister of Public Safety and Advocate General Shirley Bond, Leader of the Opposition; Former Minister of Public Safety and Advocate General; Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Michael de Jong, Critic of the General Prosecutor of the Opposition; Former Minister of Finance

David Eby, Attorney General; Former opposition spokesman for the Games

Cheryl Wenezenki-Yolland, Former Deputy Associate Minister of Finance

Rich Coleman, Former Minister of Public Safety and Advocate General; Former Minister of Housing and Social Development; Former Minister of Energy and Mining and Minister Responsible for Housing

Richard Fyfe, Deputy Attorney General

Kash Hed, Former Minister of Public Safety and Advocate General; Former Military Chief, West Vancouver Police Department