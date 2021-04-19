India should highlight the lesser known World Heritage sites

Culture has the power to connect the past with the present; and all over the world UNESCO Listed World Heritage sites embody the importance of heritage in today’s modern world.

Each year, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) marks April 18 as International Day of Monuments and Sites, is also celebrated as World Heritage Day.

A World Heritage Site (WHS) is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its unique cultural or physical significance. The List of World Heritage Sites is maintained by the international ‘World Heritage Program’, administered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in an international treaty approved by UNESCO in 1972.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site Rani ki vav (ladder well), Patan, on the banks of the Saraswati River, was originally built as a memorial to a king in the 11th century AD. Step Wells are a distinctive form of groundwater resources and storage systems in the Indian subcontinent, and have been built since the 3rd millennium BC.

Today, there are 38 World Heritage Sites located in India – the 6th largest number of sites in the world. They include 30 cultural properties, 7 natural properties and a mixed site, each diverse and spacious with historical and architectural beauty. Maharashtra has five UNESCO world heritage sites, the highest among all states and UTs in India.

Sadly, heritage sites need institutional support to protect fairy tales from the past. India’s Ministry of Culture receives just under 1 per cent of the country’s annual budget and this lack of funding and initiative has led to most monuments and historic sites being neglected for years. To correct this anomaly, in 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech mentioned 17 tourist portrait countries and talked about the development of these countries into world-class tourist destinations to increase tourism in India.

Shift the focus to lesser-known treasures

Ironically, most of the monuments are those known as Taj Mahal in UP or Sanchi in MP. India should focus on its lesser known heritage treasures, especially natural and mixed places like those Khangchendzonga National Park which became WHS in 2016.

Located in the heart of the Himalayan range in northern India (Sikkim State), Khangchendzonga National Park includes a unique variety of spectacular snow-covered plains, valleys, lakes, glaciers and mountains, covered with ancient forests, including third countries highest peak, Khangchendzonga mountain. Mythological stories are related to this mountain and to a large number of natural elements (caves, rivers, lakes, etc.) that are worshiped by the indigenous people of Sikkim.

The story goes on

Then there Western Ghats of Maharashtra which became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012. Did you know that this mountain range is older than the Himalayas? Western Ghats represent geomorphic features of extraordinary importance with unique biophysical and ecological processes. The mountainous forest ecosystems of the countries influence the Indian monsoon weather pattern. Moderating the tropical climate of the region, the site presents one of the best examples of the monsoon system on the planet.

Another site is Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar written as WHS in 2016. Contains the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution dating from the 3rd century BC to the 13th century AD. As the most ancient university of the Indian Subcontinent, Nalanda engaged in the organized transmission of knowledge for an uninterrupted period of 800 years.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the government agency whose main purpose is the protection and conservation of cultural heritage sites of national importance takes care of more than 5,000 monuments which also include World Heritage listed sites.

In 2017, Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and ASI, presented Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan Scheme. Under the Scheme, the government invites Monument Mitras – entities, including public sector companies, private sector firms as well as individuals, to develop selected monuments and heritage and tourist sites throughout India. The Mithras monument had to provide basic amenities such as cleanliness, drinking water, sound and lightning among other places. The operational responsibilities and maintenance of heritage monuments also rested with the companies that approved the heritage sites. The monuments are divided into green, blue and orange categories depending on the tourist trail and visibility.

The main monuments handed over to the Mitras Monument include the Red Castle (Dalmia Bharat Ltd), Qutub Minar (Yatra.Com), Safdarjung Tomb (allocated to Travel Corporation of India), Jantar Mantar (designated for SBI Foundation) among others.

Here is a list of World Heritage Sites in India:

Cultural Sites in India (30)

Agra Fort (1983)

Ajanta Caves (1983)

Nalanda Mahavihara Archaeological Site in Nalanda, Bihar (2016)

Buddhist Monuments in Sanchi (1989)

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park (2004)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (former Victoria Terminus) (2004)

Churches and Monasteries of Goa (1986)

Elephant Caves (1987)

Ellora Caves

Fatehpur Sikri (1986)

Great Living Chola Temples (1987, 2004)

Hampi Monuments Group (1986)

Group of Monuments in Mahabalipuram (1984)

Group of Monuments in Pattadakal (1987)

Fort Forts of Rajasthan (2013)

Ahmedabad Historic City (2017)

Humayuns Tomb, Delhi (1993)

Jaipur City, Rajasthan (2019)

Khajuraho Monument Group (1986)

Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bodh Gaya (2002)

India Mountain Railways (1999, 2005, 2008)

Qutub Minar and its Monuments, Delhi (1993)

Rani-ki-Vav (The Queens Stepwell) in Patan, Gujarat (2014)

Red Fort Complex (2007)

Bhimbetka Rock Shelters (2003)

Temple of the Sun, Konarak (1984)

Taj Mahal (1983)

Le Corbusier’s architectural work (2016)

The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur (2010)

Mumbai Victoria Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles (2018)

Natural Sites in India (7)

Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area (2014)

Kaziranga National Park (1985)

Keoladeo National Park (1985)

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary (1985)

Nanda Devi National Parks and Flower Valley (1988, 2005)

Sundarban National Park (1987)

Western Ghats (2012)

Mixed country in India (1)