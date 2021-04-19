Rain that is out of this world

In a new study, scientists found that raindrops on Earth are similar to raindrops found on other planets and moons, which is surprising given the differences between our raindrops versus those from other planets.

Two Harvard University scientists, Kaitlyn Loftlus and Robin Wordsworth, conducted the study, using equations to examine how raindrops behave on other planets compared to those on Earth.

No matter how different a planet is from Earth or what rain is made of, the maximum size of raindrops does not differ much from the raindrops we see on Earth.

Scientists hope to better understand the climates and rainfall cycles outside of ours with the latest findings.

Raindrop 101

In elementary school, we learned the basics of a rain. The rain is made with water and the raindrops fall from a cloud in the sky.

But there is more!

The rain starts inside a cloud, where you will find countless drops of clouds suspended in the air. Through a process called collision and union, these drops become larger and eventually grow enough to fall from the clouds like rain.

An “average” rain drop is approximately 2 millimeters wide but can be up to 5-11 millimeters in diameter.

From light to heavy rain, magnitude is usually related to rainfall intensity.

Raindrops start as spheres. Then, as raindrops fall from a cloud, the bottom is flattened due to the force of the air pushing upwards. The middle point to the largest of the rain gets the shape of a hamburger bun or a parachute!

Gravity and size of the raindrop

About 71% of the Earth’s surface is covered by water, so it is no wonder that our raindrops are made up of water! However, water is much harder to find, if not impossible to find, on other planets.

How, then, does it rain in foreign lands?

In the new study, researchers found that rainfall is actually made from more unusual items. For example, according to the results, it drops sulfuric acid to Venus. On Jupiter, rain is made of helium, while Mars has carbon dioxide snow.

Can you imagine a meteorologist predicting a dry ice storm on Mars?

Loftlus and Wordsworth research explains how raindrops on other planets fall similarly to our rain. The maximum size of raindrops does not change much.

According to the study, the limiting factor on how large raindrops can rise is due to gravitational pull from the planet or moons. So the stronger the gravity, the smaller will be the raindrops in different worlds in our solar system.

What is interesting about the graph above is that it would seem that the raindrops have a wide range of sizes, but this is not the case. Within research, we learn that when you consider the relative mass and gravitational pull of these worlds, the difference is not as wide as expected.

For example, the gravity on Jupiter is more than two and a half times greater than the Earth’s gravity, which means smaller points. Meanwhile, the gravitational pull of the Moon Titans is much weaker than the Earths, so the maximum size of the raindrops is larger.

Shape is also key and they found that the “hamburger bun” shape is optimal, even on other planets. Maybe it’s time to pull off the “classic” rain? The hamburger bun raindrop, it is!

Moreover, the results suggest that if a raindrop size is too small, it tends to evaporate quickly. If the raindrop is too large, it is more likely to split, and the two smaller droplets can also evaporate quickly.

So there is a specific range of raindrop sizes that will most likely survive from cloud to earth on every planet.

Comparing our raindrops with other alien worlds helps us understand a water cycle of the planets.

The humble point of the rain is a vital component of the rainfall cycle for all the planets, “says Wordsworth, an associate professor at Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Science. rain, we can better represent precipitation in complex climate models.