China is launching clinical trials of a Covid vaccine that can be inhaled





China’s CanSino Biologics will begin clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine administered by inhalation next week, the company’s co-founder and chief executive Xuefeng Yu told CNBC on Sunday. The efficacy rate for China’s Covid vaccines has been found to be lower than those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Earlier this month, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control publicly acknowledged that Chinese vaccines “do not have very high protection rates” and that they were considering giving people various Covid pictures to increase the vaccine’s effectiveness. Yu told CNBC that an inhaled vaccine may be more effective than those injected given that the coronavirus enters the human body through the airways. CanSinoBIO is jointly developing the inhalation vaccine with the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology. To be clear, the Adenovirus Type 5 Vector or Ad5-nCoV vaccine administered by injection was already approved for use in China and several other countries. People taking Covid-19 shots at a temporary vaccination site on April 15, 2021 in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China. Liu Ranyang | China News Service Getty Images Speaking to CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal at the Boao Forum for Asia in the Chinese province of Hainan, Yu explained that theoretically, an inhaled vaccine could provide additional protection by activating antibodies or white blood cell T cells that are vital to the immune system in the respiratory. If that protective layer fails and the virus travels deeper into the body, other parts of the immune system can still fight the Covid virus, Yu added. “So if you add more layers it makes sense, right? Therefore, that’s why we’re going through the mucosal path,” he said. The CEO said the company has used the same concept to develop an inhalation vaccine for tuberculosis or tuberculosis. Tests conducted in Canada showed that the inhaled dose for the TB vaccine needed to provide protection is “much, much less than the current injection,” he said. Increase vaccine efficacy The Covid vaccine was a single dose of CanSinoBIO approved for use in some countries including China, Pakistan, Mexico and Hungary. The company said intermediate data from phase three clinical trials showed its vaccine was 68.83% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease two weeks after an injection, while the rate dropped to 65.28% after four weeks. reported Reuters. In comparison, updated data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech target was 91% effective in preventing infection, while Moderna said its vaccine was more than 90% effective six months after the second shot. Yu said CanSinoBIO has studied adding a boost six months after the first injection, which managed to improve the immune response to the coronavirus. “It also shows that our vaccine can be increased if it is being mixed with others or we do it ourselves. I think we really need a scientific study. We should actually have data to demonstrate how it can be more good, “said the CEO. Reuters reported on Monday that Chinese researchers are testing the Covid vaccine blend developed by CanSinoBIO and a Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products unit. The trial, in progress in the eastern city of Nanjing, is expected to involve 120 participants, the report said. China was the first country to report Covid-19 cases in late 2019 and appears to have contained mostly the explosion. The country has said it aims to vaccinate 40% of its population until June.

