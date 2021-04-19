The most powerful Japanese passport in a post-pandemic world

BANGKOK Japanese travelers are the most welcomed worldwide, according to the latest results of the Henley Passport Index.

The index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can have without a prior visa.

They provide an insight into what post-pandemic travel freedom might look like as countries around the world selectively begin to open their borders to international visitors.

Despite the temporary and constantly evolving travel constraints of Covid-19, Japan stands firmly in first place in the index, which is based on data from the International Air Transport Association.

Japanese passport holders are theoretically able to have a record 193 visa-free destinations worldwide. Singapore remains in second place, with a visa-free / incoming score of 192, while Germany and South Korea again share third place, each with access to 191 destinations.

As has been the case for most of the index’s 16-year history, most of the top 10 remaining countries are held by EU countries. The UK and US, both continue to face the force of the passport steadily since they held first place in 2014, currently sharing seventh joint place, with a visa-free / arrival visa result of 187 .

Recent results show that the travel freedom gap is now the largest since the index began in 2006, with Japanese passport holders able to enter 167 more destinations than Afghan citizens, who can only visit 26 destinations worldwide without obtaining a visa in advance.

Although there has been very little movement in the Henley Passport Index for the last five quarters since the Covid-19 explosion, taking a step back reveals some interesting dynamics over the past decade. In 2021, China entered the top climbers for the first time in the past decade. China has risen 22 places in the rankings since 2011, from 90th place with a visa-free / arrival visa score of just 40 to 68th place with a score of 77. The most remarkable history of the turnaround in the index up to now, however, it is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that continue their stellar ascent. In 2011, the UAE was ranked 65th with a visa-free / incoming score of 67, and today, thanks to the UAE’s continued efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with countries across the country. globe, it ranks 15th with a score of 174

Christian H Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and inventor of the passport index concept, says last year he demonstrated that no government is infallible, even the world’s superpowers and richest nations clashed and many failed tire.

“While no one expects a return to pre-pandemic movement levels any time soon, the outlook is now certainly more promising than it was a few months ago. The bottom line is a reminder that economic recovery and development depend on global movement, including freedom of personal travel, and that passport power should never be taken for granted. “

Looking ahead to what the rest of 2021 holds, experts commenting on the 2021 Q2 Global Movement Report released by Henley & Partners on Sunday suggest that adaptability and responsiveness will be critical to future survival and success.

Parag Khanna, founder and managing partner of FutureMap, says the second half of the year could see millions of people dispersing again.

“The shifting patterns of migration in the post-Covid world will be non-linear and perhaps unpredictable. They will mimic the reality of a world in which there are many crises unfolding, from pandemics to climate change to political polarization.” facing fiscal pressures as well as labor shortages and investment will seek to attract and recruit all of the start-up entrepreneurs who can stimulate innovation in doctors and nurses who can enhance public health services. “The global talent fight is now going on,” Khanna said.

