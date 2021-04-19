Bangladesh hits Islamic group after anti-Modi protests | News from Narendra Modi





The influential leader of Hefazat-e-Islam among hundreds arrested for deadly protests against the visit of the Indian leader in recent months.

Hundreds of members and supporters of an Islamist group, including its influential leader, have been arrested in Bangladesh over the past week, officials said, for deadly protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit last month to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence. of countries. . Protests in several Bangladeshi districts were led mainly by the Hefazat-e-Islam group, whose members accused the Hindu nationalist leader of inciting religious polarization and discriminating against minorities, especially Muslims, in his country. At least 13 Hefazat supporters were killed in police shootings during daily demonstrations against Modis for a two-day visit as they attacked a police station and other government buildings and blocked highways elsewhere in the country. In the capital Dhaka, they clashed with police outside the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque during the visit. On Sunday, the group’s joint secretary, Mamunul Haque, was arrested at a madrassa (Islamic school) in the Dhakas Mohammadpur neighborhood, said Harunur Rashid, a senior Dhaka Metropolitan Police official. Haque, 47, faces charges of inciting violence but police did not provide details of specific cases or whether the allegations stem from Modis’ visit. We will investigate all charges against him as Haque is charged in a number of cases related to incitement to violence, Rashid told reporters. Another 298 members and supporters of Hefazat were arrested in the eastern rural district of Brahmanbaria where anti-Modi demonstrations were also held, police said on Sunday. We arrested them by identifying them through video footage, Brahmanbaria deputy police chief Mohammad Roish Uddin told the AFP news agency. Hefazat spokesman Jakaria Noman Foyezi told AFP that 23 leaders of his organization had been arrested by police, calling police allegations against them false and fabricated. In a speech to Bangladeshi parliament earlier this month, Hasina warned the group and its leaders that they would face consequences if they continued to use violence. Haque and his associates ran a recent campaign against the construction of a sculpture of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s father, saying the sculptures are non-Islamic. The government withdrew. Founded in 2010, Hefazat is Bangladesh’s largest Islamic garment and attracts the support of millions of students and teachers in thousands of religious schools in the Muslim-majority nation. Although the organization says it is not a political party, it has gained fame after the fall of Jamaat-e-Islami, the largest Islamic political party in Bangladesh. The leaders of Hephaestus in their sermons regularly talk about the politics of the country, defending an Islamic revolution in the nation of 160 million people. Hefazat-e-Islam also wants the Hasina government to pass blasphemous laws, according to which anyone convicted of criticizing the Islamic prophet will face the death penalty. A 2013 rally in Dhaka by thousands of Hepheastion supporters demanding a blasphemy law ended in riots and dozens of deaths.







