Vanuatu’s main island suspends outbound trips after body of Filipino fisherman with Covid washes ashore





The body of a Filipino fisherman was discovered on April 11 on a beach in Vanuatu, a short drive from the capital’s main pier, Port Vila, on the island of Efate. according to the report

That day, a UK-flagged tanker found that a crew member was not on board while sailing from Port Vila, New Zealand’s public broadcaster RNZ reported last week. Vanuatu port authorities told the tanker to return to port and a search and rescue operation was underway.

After the body of the crew member was found on the beach, authorities stopped the tanker. The body was sent to a mortuary and later tested positive for Covid-19, according to RNZ.

It is not clear from the RNZ report whether the man died from Covid-19 or how he came to bathe ashore on the island. CNN has contacted the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Services which beyond the Ports and Maritime Department for more information.

Most remote island islands of the South Pacific have reported very few cases of coronavirus and Vanuatu – homes around 300,000 people – is no exception. The country has reported only three Covid-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. He reported his first case in November last year and two other infections in March. According to Prime Minister Bob Loughman, the travel ban is in effect as authorities conduct contact tracking, RNZ reported. As part of those efforts, 16 people have been quarantined – most of them police officers who went to the scene when the body was found, according to the report. The director general of health, Russell Tamata, is urging the public to get tested, although he said the risk of transmission to the community was low, according to RNZ. Opposition leader Ralph Regenvanu said on Twitter that although Vanuatu had established “admirably quarantine protocols at all ports of entry into the country”, they did not anticipate that a dead body with Covid-19 could be washed ashore and placed in the “only mortuary where “People gather to mourn every day.” CNN turned to Vanuatu authorities for comment.







