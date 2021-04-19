Deadly protests push Pakistan to talk to a banned group





Photo: Arif Ali / AFP / Getty Images Photo: Arif Ali / AFP / Getty Images Pakistan has begun talks with an extremist group that stopped last week, in a bid to control religious violence that is becoming a major challenge for Prime Minister Imran Khan as he struggles to revive the economy. Talks between the Khan administration and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, an Islamist party seeking the expulsion of the French envoy, are continuing after violent protests in Lahore, Pakistan’s second largest city, that killed at least three people Sunday, according to a statement by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and reports from local media. Late at night, the detained group released 11 police officers who had been taken hostage early in the day, he said. Days of unrest pushed the Khan government to ban TLP on Thursday, but that did not stop protests called to oust the French ambassador over remarks by President Emmanuel Macron last year over the publication of cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad of Islam. Businesses and shops were partially closed in Karachi, the largest city, and Lahore with calls from merchant groups to protest government action, and the reference stock fell as much as 1.5% before recovering some losses. “The shares fell due to political uncertainty caused by the strikes and protests,” said Hamza Kamal, a senior investment analyst at AKD Securities Ltd. based in Karachi. “It is weighing negatively on investor sentiment.” Read: Pakistan Ban Jamaat–out–Bar, Charity for Links to Terrorism Such protests are tarnishing Pakistan’s image abroad, the prime minister said in a speech in Islamabad on Monday. Khan said he would launch a global campaign against blasphemy. TLP, which first partially paralyzed the country with it violent protests three years ago and forced the then law minister to resign, emerged as a strong political force when it finished sixth in the 2018 national elections with 2.2 million votes. Last year, she called off her protest after the Khan government agreed to seek parliamentary approval to oust the French ambassador. Last week, the group held nationwide protests that resulted in the deaths of two police officers. Pakistan blocks social media services to counter protests The Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan, the top group representing the country’s media, is also protesting a crackdown on protest coverage by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority. Government on Friday suspended social media services including Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter for four hours in an unprecedented move aimed at countering the aftermath of the protests. The South Asian nation has just reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to resume a $ 6 billion rescue program. Avoiding a financial crisis just two years ago, Pakistan finds itself with little room for policy mistakes as the Covid-19 pandemic weighs on the economy. – With the help of Faseeh Mangi (Updates with comments in the fourth and fifth paragraphs) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

