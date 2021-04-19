Mini heat wave can see people enjoying ‘hottest week of the year’ at 18C





A mini heat wave can see people enjoying the “hottest week of the year” with temperatures rising to 18C across parts of the country. Although we will see frost and fog on Monday morning, the Met Office said the sky will clear and temperatures are expected to rise. In the North-East, it is expected to be a bright morning with “some sunny forecasts” as the day continues to stay warm and dry during the afternoon at a height of 16C. But towards the end of the week, temperatures are expected to rise even more, which means it could become the hottest week of the year so far, reports the Mirror. A Met Office forecaster said: “To the vast majority, clearing the fog early in the morning is looking like another dry day. “A lot of sunshine too and a lot warmer I think, with high levels of 17C or 18C being expected for many indoor areas.” Clear skies and dry conditions are expected to continue into the evening. Warmer, sunny weather is expected this week as millions wait another week to eat and drink outside the pubs as blocking restrictions were eased on Monday, April 12th. Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Daytime temperatures will rise slightly over the next few days.” About 2.7 million people enjoyed drinks outside the pubs this weekend, with about 250,000 places now serving alcohol, while 20 million went down the highways. About four million pints were drunk a day and $ 3 billion was spent over the weekend. Last year, the UK saw sunny April recorded, according to the Met Office. It was also the fifth warmest April recorded and the UK received only 40 per cent of the average April rainfall. Here is the full forecast for the region: Sot: A cold start with some frost or isolated fog spots rising quickly, then a dry, bright morning with some sunny forecasts, especially in the east. Stay warm and dry in the afternoon, but sunny more and more foggy. Maximum temperature 16C. Tonight: Coming back cold overnight, but generally killing for most of the region. Some brief clear predictions are possible, with a risk of slight frost, fog or coastal fog. Minimum temperature 0C. Tuesday: After early frosts or clear fog, a dry but generally cloudy morning with a faint odor. The cloud then thickens during the afternoon with a few drops of rain and sleet. Maximum temperature 17C. Forecast for Wednesday to Friday: Clear the clouds and rain until Wednesday morning, then dry and sunny later but cool overnight. Nice, dry and sunny until Thursday and Friday, but with other frosts overnight.







