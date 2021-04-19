Royal Commission on Veteran Suicides announced by Scott Morrison





The prime minister had previously dismissed previous calls for a royal commission, but instead announced plans for a permanent national commissioner to look into the matter, with the powers of a royal commission. Loading The government proposed the national commission model in February 2020 but has been unable to get the bill through the Senate because the crossroads including Tasmanian independent Jacqui Lambie, a former soldier, wanted the royal commission. Mr Morrison said the royal commission would now work alongside the new national commissioner. The royal commission will look at past suicide deaths (including suspected suicides and the lived experience of suicide risks) from a systemic perspective, while the national commissioner will have a far-sighted role, including overseeing the implementation of royal commission recommendations, he said. ai. Assistant Minister for Suicide Prevention David Coleman said from 2001 to 2018, 465 Australians who had served in the armed forces over the past 17 years died from suicide. Loading While the government appointed Dr Bernadette Boss as interim national commissioner for the Protection and Prevention of Veteran Suicide last year, it has been unable to legitimize its powers. I will continue to work to understand the systemic failures and shortcomings that are contributing to the unacceptably high rate of veteran suicides, Dr Boss said. Senator Lambie said she had asked for a royal commission on veteran suicide in her first speech to Parliament in 2014. It's the end of a long battle. To me, to Julie-Ann, to Karen, to Colleen, to Nikki, to many people to mention. Not just for veterans, serving and ex-serving, but their families and children. We may have won the battle, but now we start the war, she said. In March, National Liberal Party MP Phillip Thompson, who served in the military, addressed the public gallery to say I'm sorry for the pain suffered by families whose children had taken their own lives after service. "Every day I hear more people I know, people on my level, privately, who have died," Mr Thompson said. When I was on operations in Afghanistan, we accepted death. I did not expect it when I returned home. I did not think I would go to funerals all the time. LNP MP Phil Thompson during the debate on the suicide rate among current and former staff serving in the ADF. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen The government predicts that three commissioners will be needed to deal with the volume of evidence the royal commission is likely to hear. In March, the Senate unanimously approved a motion calling on Mr. Morrison to set up the royal commission, setting the prospect that the Prime Minister could lose a similar vote in the lower house. A number of Coalition supporters indicated they were prepared to cross the floor to vote on the motion, so the House of Representatives formally backed the call and the government said it would act accordingly. If you are a current or former ADF member, or relative, and need counseling or support, contact the All-Hour Protective Helpline at 1800 628 036 or Open Arms at 1800 011 046.

