Covid becomes big business for hospitals, chemists; rampant black trade despite government claims

I bought two cylinders, one as a spare, because doctors can request another oxygen cylinder at any time, Yogesh said.

But how did he adjust the money to buy the cylinders?

I sold my spouses ornaments, he said before settling into the hospital ward.

The misery of patients’ relatives is evident throughout the state. Patients are not getting beds and many of them have died gasping for breath outside the gates of the hospital because they have been barred from entering. Many who have managed to get beds are facing the wrath of collectors.

“It’s a crime against humanity and no one dealing with the black collection and marketing of Covid-19 drugs should be spared,” said Kalpana Chaudhry, who was struggling to get Ivermectin tablets after the chemist told her she was not in stock but is available with a premium.

Rajendra Kumar, a Chemist said they are getting expensive medicines now from wholesalers but customers believe the chemists are charging a high price. What can we do bhai sahib? We have no chance, he said.

People are also making death a lucrative business right now. In Varanasi, Rs 11,000 is being charged for burning a Covid body against the normal load of Rs 4,000. The justification is that wood is expensive now.