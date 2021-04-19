Duterte’s remarks on China’s incursion into the West Sea PH also his Palace

MANILA, Philippines Malacaang shared Monday’s notions that President Rodrigo Duterte has been silent amid China’s ongoing occupation of the Western Philippine Sea, saying the strong statements of his so-called alter egos reflect the Chief Executive’s stance on the matter. issues.

President Harry Roque’s spokesman said that since Duterte did not back down from remarks by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Foreign Secretary Theodoro Locsin Jr. regarding Chinese incursions into Philippine waters, their words are also considered Duterte’s.

When the President does not deny what his alter egos say, it is as if he is the one speaking. He no longer needs to speak, he said at a conference at the Palace.

He cited a Constitutional doctrine that says alter egos are the President’s sayings if the President does not remove them.

He (Duterte) has not given up on them so they remain official statements of top government officials, Roque added.

He also noted Duterte’s statement during his debut at the UN General Assembly in 2020, where he raised the Philippines’s arbitration victory over China over the South China Sea.

Lorenzana and Locsin have been vocal about the desire for Chinese ships to clear Philippine waters.

The affair began last March 21 when the Philippine Coast Guard reported that approx 220 Chinese ships were seen in line formation near Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, which is part of the Philippine continental shelf.

The Department of Foreign Affairs staged a diplomatic protest and Lorenzana issued strong statements as Chinese ships remained in the area despite repeated requests from the Philippine government for them to leave.

April 3, Lorenzana said Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian would have plenty to explain to do in relation to the ships that remained in the reef.





